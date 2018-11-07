IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Church Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 9:46 a.m., mischief was reported on Mahoney Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:53 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Spring Street.

2:31 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bush Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

11:32 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Middle Road.

12:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Page Terrace.

4:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

7:13 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Six Rod Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:42 a.m., disturbance was reported on South Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Barker Street.

12:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Barker Street.

2:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:07 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Park Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NEWPORT, Tuesday at 11:18 a.m., wires down were reported on Mullen Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Rice Rips Road.

7:53 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Oak Street.

11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Somerset Plaza.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Mechanic Street.

12:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

1:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

1:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ruth Lane.

6:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

7:35 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Norton Lane.

8:52 p.m., disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

Wednesday at 3:05 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Milburn Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 6:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency with an arrest on South Solon Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., vandalism was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.

9:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.

10:31 a.m., threatening was reported in The Concourse.

11:53 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Kelsey Street.

12:23 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Wilson Street.

12:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunset Terrace.

4:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on West River Road.

5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Monument Street.

4:35 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Clinton Avenue.

5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:35 p.m., Dana Scott Dasilva, 24, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., Jonathan Freeman, 36, of Big Bear Lake, California, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

8:14 p.m., Matthew M. Goldsmith, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault; obstructing report of a crime; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise; and violating condition of release.

9:20 p.m., Edwin Y. Morris, 34, of Benton, was arrested on a probation hold.

Wednesday at 3:53 a.m., John Franklin McChesney, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, and disorderly conduct.

