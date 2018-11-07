IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Church Street.

IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 9:46 a.m., mischief was reported on Mahoney Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:53 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Spring Street.

2:31 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bush Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

11:32 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Middle Road.

12:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Page Terrace.

4:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.

7:13 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Six Rod Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:42 a.m., disturbance was reported on South Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Barker Street.

12:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Barker Street.

2:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:07 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Park Street.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Hill Road.

IN NEWPORT, Tuesday at 11:18 a.m., wires down were reported on Mullen Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Rice Rips Road.

7:53 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Oak Street.

11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Somerset Plaza.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Mechanic Street.

12:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.

1:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

1:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ruth Lane.

6:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.

7:35 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Norton Lane.

8:52 p.m., disturbance was reported on West Front Street.

Wednesday at 3:05 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Milburn Street.

IN SOLON, Tuesday at 6:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency with an arrest on South Solon Road.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., vandalism was reported on Todds Corner Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.

9:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.

10:31 a.m., threatening was reported in The Concourse.

11:53 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Kelsey Street.

12:23 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Wilson Street.

12:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.

2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunset Terrace.

4:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on West River Road.

5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Monument Street.

4:35 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Clinton Avenue.

5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:35 p.m., Dana Scott Dasilva, 24, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., Jonathan Freeman, 36, of Big Bear Lake, California, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

8:14 p.m., Matthew M. Goldsmith, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault; obstructing report of a crime; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise; and violating condition of release.

9:20 p.m., Edwin Y. Morris, 34, of Benton, was arrested on a probation hold.

Wednesday at 3:53 a.m., John Franklin McChesney, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, and disorderly conduct.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
fairfield maine, Franklin County, jay maine, kennebec county, oakland maine, police log, skowhegan maine, somerset county, waterville maine, winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.