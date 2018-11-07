IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:13 p.m., vandalism was reported on Church Street.
IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 9:46 a.m., mischief was reported on Mahoney Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 6:53 a.m., a noise complaint was reported on Spring Street.
2:31 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Bush Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
11:32 a.m., an odor investigation was conducted on Middle Road.
12:23 p.m., threatening was reported on Page Terrace.
4:11 p.m., trespassing was reported on Western Avenue.
7:13 p.m., a report of disturbance led to an arrest on Six Rod Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:42 a.m., disturbance was reported on South Street.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., harassment was reported on Barker Street.
12:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Barker Street.
2:42 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
8:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 7:07 p.m., loud noise or music was reported on Park Street.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 9:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mile Hill Road.
IN NEWPORT, Tuesday at 11:18 a.m., wires down were reported on Mullen Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:58 p.m., harassment was reported on Rice Rips Road.
7:53 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on Oak Street.
11:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on High Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 10:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Somerset Plaza.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Mechanic Street.
12:53 p.m., threatening was reported on Waterville Road.
1:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.
1:18 p.m., vandalism was reported on Ruth Lane.
6:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on Milburn Street.
7:35 p.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Norton Lane.
8:52 p.m., disturbance was reported on West Front Street.
Wednesday at 3:05 a.m., a report of domestic disturbance led to an arrest on Milburn Street.
IN SOLON, Tuesday at 6:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency with an arrest on South Solon Road.
IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 12:12 p.m., vandalism was reported on Todds Corner Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in Elm Plaza.
9:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webb Road.
10:31 a.m., threatening was reported in The Concourse.
11:53 a.m., drug offenses were reported on Kelsey Street.
12:23 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Wilson Street.
12:31 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Main Street.
2:26 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
4:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sunset Terrace.
4:19 p.m., disturbance was reported on West River Road.
5:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 7:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Monument Street.
4:35 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Clinton Avenue.
5:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Monument Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:35 p.m., Dana Scott Dasilva, 24, of Solon, was arrested on a charge of violation of protection from abuse order.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 5:14 p.m., Jonathan Freeman, 36, of Big Bear Lake, California, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
8:14 p.m., Matthew M. Goldsmith, 35, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault; obstructing report of a crime; disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise; and violating condition of release.
9:20 p.m., Edwin Y. Morris, 34, of Benton, was arrested on a probation hold.
Wednesday at 3:53 a.m., John Franklin McChesney, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault with prior convictions, and disorderly conduct.
-
Politics
White House suspends CNN's Acosta after Trump confrontation
-
Nation & World
Trump ‘in no rush’ to reconnect with North Korea negotiators
-
Local & State
Two crashes snarl afternoon commute on I-295 in Brunswick
-
Nation & World
Amid alleged abuse, Guam’s Catholic church files for bankruptcy
-
Local & State
Hunter finds body near where Blue Hill woman disappeared