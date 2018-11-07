The bakers at the Randolph United Methodist Church will make homemade pies for Thanksgiving.

Choices include apple, blueberry, pumpkin, lemon and custard pie.

Pies can be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, or 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the church.

All pies cost $12.

To place an order, contact Lynn Izzi at 740-1151 or [email protected].

