The bakers at the Randolph United Methodist Church will make homemade pies for Thanksgiving.
Choices include apple, blueberry, pumpkin, lemon and custard pie.
Pies can be picked up between 5 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, or 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at the church.
All pies cost $12.
To place an order, contact Lynn Izzi at 740-1151 or [email protected].
