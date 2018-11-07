WASHINGTON — President Trump said Wednesday the U.S. is “in no rush” after talks between his top diplomat and a senior North Korean envoy were postponed, throwing stalled diplomacy over the North’s nuclear weapons into further uncertainty.

Trump said the meeting, which had been due to take place on Thursday in New York, would be rescheduled, and that he still expected to hold a second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next year.

There has been little diplomatic progress since June when President Trump met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. Associated Press/Evan Vucci Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Neither side has properly explained why the planned talks between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Kim Yong Chol, a key aide of the North Korean leader, were postponed.

There’s been little diplomatic progress in the five months since the June summit in Singapore where the U.S. and North Korean leaders committed to “denuclearization” of the divided Korean Peninsula. Signs are growing of an impasse over how to achieve that goal. News of the postponement came after North Korea’s Foreign Ministry criticized the U.S. on Friday for its continued support of sanctions and hinted it may resume nuclear development.

