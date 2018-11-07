Two crashes, including an accident involving a Metro Breez commuter bus, snarled traffic during the commuter rush hour on Interstate 295 in Brunswick on Wednesday afternoon.

Maine State Police responded to the accidents, which took place shortly after 4 p.m. in the southbound lanes, near mile 27.

Six vehicles were damaged Wednesday in this crash, which tied up traffic on Interstate 295 for more than two hours. Still image from News Center video

According to News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ), witnesses told police that smoke from the first crash and glare from the late afternoon sun contributed to the Breez bus striking one of the disabled vehicles. Two other vehicles also landed in the pileup. The television station said six vehicles were damaged.

News Center Maine reported that two people were transported to Maine Medical Center in Portland, including the bus driver. Both victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The pileup caused significant traffic delays, lasting for about 2.5 hours. State troopers who responded to the crash did not return a message seeking more information.

The Metro Breez connects riders in Brunswick, Freeport, Yarmouth and Portland. The service started in June 2016 and was expanded to Brunswick in August 2017.

Share

< Previous

Next >