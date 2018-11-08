LYON, France — Interpol’s secretary general said Thursday that the international police organization’s rules forbid him from probing into the fate of the Chinese government official who served as Interpol president for almost two years before he vanished during a trip to China.

In his first public remarks about the case of Meng Hongwei, Interpol Secretary General Juergen Stock said he “encouraged” Chinese authorities to provide information about Meng’s location and legal status but can do no more.

Meng became Interpol’s president in November 2016. A new president will be elected to replace him during the organization’s general assembly in Dubai on Nov. 18-21.

Chinese authorities said they detained Meng, 64, on bribery charges, though his wife has described him as a victim of political persecution. He was China’s vice minister of public security and appears to be the la

