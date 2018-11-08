IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 7:12 a.m., a Western Avenue caller reported recovered property.

8 a.m., a Center Street caller reported harassment.

9:47 a.m., a Water Street caller reported criminal mischief.

12:58 p.m., a Cushman Street caller reported harassment.

1:10 p.m., an incident of fraud was reported at the police station on Union Street.

1:42 p.m., a Civic Center Drive caller requested assistance for an unspecified incident.

2:18 p.m., a Medical Center Parkway caller requested a check of a person’s welfare or a mental health evaluation.

2:42 p.m., a Commercial Street caller reported criminal threatening.

2:43 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a sex offense or gross sexual assault report by a Bond Brook Road caller.

4:04 p.m., a Sewall Street caller reported a disturbance or disorderly conduct.

IN CHELSEA, on Wednesday at 11:44 a.m., a Cemetery Road caller reported an online theft.

IN GARDINER Wednesday at 2:36 p.m., a Water Street caller reported suspicious activity.

IN VASSALBORO, on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., a caller from Cook Mountain requested a welfare check.

IN WINDSOR, on Wednesday at 9:23 a.m., a caller from the Department of Health and Human Services requested police services on Windsor Neck Road

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday at 6:42 a.m., Timothy J. Hudon, 40, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant on Western Avenue.

11:09 p.m., Lluman Chester Barnard, 37, of Augusta, was arrested on West River Road on a warrant from Kennebec County court.

11:48 p.m., Donald J. Pilsbury, 22, of Palermo, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence during a traffic stop at Riverside Drive and Route 3.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, on Wednesday, a 43-year-old Winthrop woman was charged with passing a stopped school bus on Pierce Drive.

4:42 p.m., a 61-year-old Augusta woman was charged with assault after a Green Street caller reported a disturbance.

