IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Stickney Hill Road.
IN AVON, Wednesday at 4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rangeley Road.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tozier Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 7:42 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on High Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Holley Road.
1:17 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.
IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 9:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Academy Street.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., a case involving violation of bail was reported on East Madison Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:08 p.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.
Thursday at 2:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive. An arrest was made.
IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:13 a.m., a water-related problem was reported on Arbor Terrace.
9:30 a.m., a caller from Sebasticook Street reported a scam.
1:39 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Somerset Avenue.
6:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Birchwood Terrace.
Thursday at 7:27 a.m., hunting problems were reported on Interstate 95.
IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 12:43 a.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Starks Road.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., an assault was reported on West Front Street.
10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Circle.
2:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on French Street.
4:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on South Factory Street.
IN WELD, Wednesday at 6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Hill Road and Church Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.
9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Yeaton Street.
10:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.
11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.
11:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dalton Street. An arrest was made.
12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
2:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
3:48 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.
5:25 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.
7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.
8 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on The Concourse.
10:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chaplin Street.
Thursday at 12:52 a.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.
1:52 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:27 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canabas Avenue.
IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
7:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walker Hill Road.
8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walker Hill Road.
Thursday at 7:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Road.
IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Reynolds Road.
ARRESTS
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Kimberly Kelly, 46, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:25 a.m., Danielle Antoinette Nault, 41, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
5:15 p.m., David Fontes Paquette, 41, of Rumford, was arrested on a writ for prosecution.
6:50 p.m., Florian Langhans, 35, of Canton, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.
9:25 p.m., Allan Michael Stebbins, 35, of Rangeley, was arrested on a warrant.
IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 2:43 a.m., Dayna S. Evans, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating while her license was suspended or revoked.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:23 p.m., Alexander James Leahy, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph past the speed limit.
3:10 p.m., Jacqueline Rose-Lorraine McClure, 26, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.
4:30 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 34, of Anson, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and failing to report.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:56 a.m., Sherry Googe, 62, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
4 p.m., William Moody, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating without a license, violating a condition of release and possession of a scheduled drug.
4 p.m., Damian Chamberlain, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of possession of a scheduled drug.
-
Local & State
Augusta police, bystanders wrangle chicken-at-large
-
Local & State
Oakland area veterans celebrated at Messalonskee Middle School
-
Local & State
State tells CMP its application to build 145-mile power line incomplete
-
Maine Crime
Augusta man accused of urinated in police cruiser loses bid for delay in prison term
-
Maine Crime
Morning Sentinel Nov. 8 police log