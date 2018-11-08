IN ATHENS, Wednesday at 4:07 p.m., a fire with trees down was reported on Stickney Hill Road.

IN AVON, Wednesday at 4:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Tozier Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 7:42 a.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on High Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 9:48 a.m., harassment was reported on Holley Road.

1:17 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 9:28 a.m., harassment was reported on Academy Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 11:06 a.m., a case involving violation of bail was reported on East Madison Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 10:08 p.m., a burglary was reported on Pleasant Street.

Thursday at 2:43 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive. An arrest was made.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 7:13 a.m., a water-related problem was reported on Arbor Terrace.

9:30 a.m., a caller from Sebasticook Street reported a scam.

1:39 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Somerset Avenue.

6:59 p.m., a theft was reported on Birchwood Terrace.

Thursday at 7:27 a.m., hunting problems were reported on Interstate 95.

IN NEW SHARON, Thursday at 12:43 a.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on Starks Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:15 a.m., an assault was reported on West Front Street.

10 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Academy Circle.

2:52 p.m., trespassing was reported on French Street.

4:25 p.m., a structure fire was reported on South Factory Street.

IN WELD, Wednesday at 6:39 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Hill Road and Church Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.

9:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Yeaton Street.

10:10 a.m., threatening was reported on Maple Street.

11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

11:56 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dalton Street. An arrest was made.

12:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:07 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

3:48 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

5:25 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Water Street.

7:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

8 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on The Concourse.

10:09 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Chaplin Street.

Thursday at 12:52 a.m., shoplifting was reported on College Avenue.

1:52 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:27 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Canabas Avenue.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

7:59 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walker Hill Road.

8:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walker Hill Road.

Thursday at 7:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lake Road.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 8:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 9:30 p.m., Kimberly Kelly, 46, of Clinton, was arrested on a warrant.

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 9:25 a.m., Danielle Antoinette Nault, 41, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

5:15 p.m., David Fontes Paquette, 41, of Rumford, was arrested on a writ for prosecution.

6:50 p.m., Florian Langhans, 35, of Canton, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle without a license and displaying a fictitious vehicle certificate.

9:25 p.m., Allan Michael Stebbins, 35, of Rangeley, was arrested on a warrant.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 2:43 a.m., Dayna S. Evans, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating while her license was suspended or revoked.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:23 p.m., Alexander James Leahy, 21, of Pittsfield, was arrested on a charge of motor vehicle speeding over 30 mph past the speed limit.

3:10 p.m., Jacqueline Rose-Lorraine McClure, 26, of Palmyra, was arrested on a warrant.

4:30 p.m., Katherine Anna Strysko, 34, of Anson, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and failing to report.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 11:56 a.m., Sherry Googe, 62, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

4 p.m., William Moody, 41, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating without a license, violating a condition of release and possession of a scheduled drug.

4 p.m., Damian Chamberlain, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of possession of a scheduled drug.

