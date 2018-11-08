A New Hampshire man was charged Wednesday by Kennebunk police with impersonating a public servant at a local playground where he reportedly told skeptical onlookers that he was searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Ryan K. Calista, 30, of Dover, N.H., was wearing a police hat and vest and sported a flashing blue light on his truck when he drove at a high rate of speed into the parking lot at the Recreation Center on Park Street about 2:30 p.m., Kennebunk police said.

Several adults present were suspicious of Calista and took photos of him and his vehicle before he left the area.

Later, at about 6:30 p.m., Kennebunk investigators learned that police in Dover responded to a similar complaint that evening and had arrested Calista for impersonating a police officer, and on outstanding arrest warrants.

A Kennebunk police officer drove to Dover and issued a summons to Calista for the Maine charge of impersonating a public servant.

He is due in court in Maine Feb. 20.

Kennebunk police said that the department’s plain-clothes officers will still display a badge and will readily show credentials if there is any doubt as to their identity.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: