GARDINER — The Augusta Valley Scottish Rite Masons will sponsor a free Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 22, at Gardiner Area High School, 40 West Hill Road.

Those without transportation or shut-ins who prefer meals to be delivered can make arrangements for home delivery by calling Kevin Campbell at 504-3073.

Anyone interested in helping with meal preparation should call Larry Perkins at 685-3325 or Don Pratt at 692-4807.

