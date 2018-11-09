Golden Nozzle Car Wash will offers its appreciation for veterans and active duty military on Sunday, Nov. 11, with a free “The Best” car wash at more than 30 locations throughout New England. The eight locations in Maine include Auburn, Lewiston, Manchester, Old Orchard Beach, Sanford, Scarborough, Thomaston and Waterville.
This is the sixth year the business has offered a free wash for veterans.
For more informaiton, visit goldennozzlecarwash.com.
