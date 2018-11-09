IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Whisky Way.

8:35 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Leighton Road.

9:56 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.

10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

10:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Enterprise Drive.

12:31 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Western Avenue.

1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.

1:37 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Pierce Drive.

1:51 p.m., an Augusta man was summonsed on a charge of passing a stopped school bus after traffic complaints on Pierce Drive.

2:04 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Stone Street.

2:17 p.m., at least one person was summonsed after traffic complaints on Western Avenue.

2:41 p.m., police conducted a welfare check near Memorial Circle.

3:29 p.m., a burglary from a vehicle was reported on West River Road.

3:50 p.m., harassment as reported on Water Street.

4:57 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Water Street.

7:19 p.m., a burglary was reported on Spencer Street.

8:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.

IN CHELSEA, on Thursday at 3:31 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Nelson Road.

IN CHINA, on Friday at 5:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 12:31 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, on Thursday at 4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Foye Road.

9:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

IN MONMOUTH, on Thursday at 8:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

IN VASSALBORO, on Thursday at 11:25 a.m., a suspicious person was reported near Webber Pond Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 11:14 a.m., Douglas E. Mansir, 46, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an incident on Green Street.

1:30 p.m., Valerie J. Wells, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of theft, elevated by two prior convictions, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.

IN PITTSTON, on Thursday at 5:59 p.m., John M. Michaud, 41, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of violating his bail after an incident on Parker Road.

