IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 8:01 a.m., harassment was reported on Whisky Way.
8:35 a.m., a wild animal problem was reported on Leighton Road.
9:56 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.
10:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on South Belfast Avenue.
10:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Enterprise Drive.
12:31 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Western Avenue.
1:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
1:37 p.m., terrorizing was reported on Pierce Drive.
1:51 p.m., an Augusta man was summonsed on a charge of passing a stopped school bus after traffic complaints on Pierce Drive.
2:04 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on Stone Street.
2:17 p.m., at least one person was summonsed after traffic complaints on Western Avenue.
2:41 p.m., police conducted a welfare check near Memorial Circle.
3:29 p.m., a burglary from a vehicle was reported on West River Road.
3:50 p.m., harassment as reported on Water Street.
4:57 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Water Street.
7:19 p.m., a burglary was reported on Spencer Street.
8:29 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Crosby Street.
IN CHELSEA, on Thursday at 3:31 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Nelson Road.
IN CHINA, on Friday at 5:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.
IN GARDINER, on Thursday at 12:31 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cobbossee Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, on Thursday at 4:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Foye Road.
9:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.
IN MONMOUTH, on Thursday at 8:29 a.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.
IN VASSALBORO, on Thursday at 11:25 a.m., a suspicious person was reported near Webber Pond Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, on Thursday at 11:14 a.m., Douglas E. Mansir, 46, of Gardiner, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after an incident on Green Street.
1:30 p.m., Valerie J. Wells, 51, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of theft, elevated by two prior convictions, following a report of shoplifting on Civic Center Drive.
IN PITTSTON, on Thursday at 5:59 p.m., John M. Michaud, 41, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of violating his bail after an incident on Parker Road.
