IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Thursday at 11:09 a.m., a case involving theft or fraud was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN CHINA, Friday at 5:01 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Route 3.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 8:37 a.m., assault was reported on Sheridan Drive.

11:30 a.m., harassment was reported at Police Plaza.

5:37 p.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Nyes Corner Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 4:42 p.m., harassment was reported on Titcomb Hill Road.

Friday at 2:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Franklin Avenue.

IN LEXINGTON, Thursday at 5:58 p.m., trespassing was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Thursday at 9:17 p.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 3:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Broomhandle Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Crawford Road.

11:56 p.m., harassment was reported on School Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 2:27 p.m., a case involving larceny, forgery or fraud was reported on Water Street.

2:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

4:45 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

6:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Hilltop Drive.

6:46 p.m., harassment was reported on Hilltop Drive.

8:06 p.m., an assault was reported on Canaan Road.

IN TEMPLE, Thursday at 12:21 p.m., harassment was reported on Day Mountain Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Thursday at 11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Webber Pond Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 12:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:24 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

12:46 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Gilman Street.

4:33 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

4:40 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

4:57 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

6 p.m., a caller on Colby Street reported a missing person.

6:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

8:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Grove Street.

11:29 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

Friday at 12:01 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Maple Street. An arrest was made.

IN WELD, Thursday at 10:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Hill Road.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 5:42 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Depot Street.

8:20 a.m., harassment was reported on Park Street.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 1:48 p.m., theft was reported on Kidder Street.

ARRESTS

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 10:47 a.m., Justin Edward Stevens, 27, of Oakland, was arrested on a warrant.

3:45 p.m., Damien Chamberlain, 23, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

6:32 p.m., Ethan N. Brown, 20, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Thursday at 7:07 a.m., Steven Ronald Warfield, 41, of Canaan, was arrested on a warrant.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:49 p.m., Deborah Ridley, 57, of Burnham, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Friday at 12:01 a.m., Brodie Dunton, 22, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating a condition of release.

IN WINSLOW, Friday at 12:53 a.m., Robert Alan Pullen, 55, of Winslow, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence, unlawfully possessing a scheduled drug and using drug paraphernalia.

