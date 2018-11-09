The Town of Oakland and the Oakland Historical Society will celebrate the time when Oakland changed its name from West Waterville in March 1883.

An free event will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Oakland United Baptist Church, 45 Church St.

A video presentation will include some of the 1983 centennial events followed by an opportunity to view items from the Macartney House Museum and information from the centennial and changes that have occurred within the last 35 years.

The historical society also will have books, CDs and DVDs for sale.

For more information, email Clara Watson at [email protected].

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: