AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Historical Society’s November public presentation “Our World of Animals in Photographs and Stories” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the Maine State Library, 230 State St.

Sisters Shelley Lance-Fulk and Jacklyn Amtower will share their passion for travel and photographing wildlife around the world and share stories of their adventures. Their first book, “Can I Carry Your Luggage?” introduces the reader to the multitudes and variety of animals living on all seven continents. Their new book “Upside Down and Backwards” focuses on their two favorite continents, Africa and Antarctica, according to a news release from the society.

This photo of a Zebra migration during the Great Migration in Tanzania is on the cover of "Can I Carry Your Luggage?" Photo courtesy of Shelley Lance-Fulk and Jacklyn Amtower Jacklyn Amtower Photo courtesy of Shelley Lance-Fulk and Jacklyn Amtower Shelley Lance-Fulk Photo courtesy of Shelley Lance-Fulk and Jacklyn Amtower

Whether being bush piloted into a tented camp to view the great migration in Kenya and Tanzania, trying to sleep with lions resting against their tent, following a young leopard as she hunts or climbing up the side of a dormant volcano in Uganda to photograph the mountain gorillas, Africa is an overwhelming assault on one’s senses. The remoteness and beauty of the icebergs, crystal clear water and countless numbers of penguins, whales and sea birds in Antarctica drew them back to the continent for the sixth time, earlier this year, according to the release.

Their photographs of the wildlife that enrich our lives bring their stories to life in their engaging presentation, according to a news release from the society.

The free presentation is co-sponsored by the Maine State Library, donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 622-7718.

