Winners of the Peace Poster Contest were honored Oct. 25 with their art teachers by the Whitefield Lions Club.

The theme of the 2018-19 contest was “Kindness Matters.”

Winners of the Peace Poster Contest with their respective art teachers, from left, were Rachel Richmond and Abby St. Cyr, from Jefferson Village School; Amanda Martin and Lineo Kelley, from Whitefield Elementary; Lion Calvin Prescott; Alyvia Colfer and Sandy Dunn, from Chelsea Elementary; Nathan Hall and Genevieve Keller, from Windsor Elementary; and Lion Barry Tibbetts. Photo courtesy of the Whitefield Lions Club Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Contest winner at Whitefield Elementary was Lineo Kelley. Olivia Brann placed second and Kat Thorton placed third. Their art teacher is Amanda Martin.

Jefferson Village School first place winner was Abby St. Cyr. Eliza Wood-Orff placed second and Lillian Brooks placed third. Their art teacher is Rachel Richmond.

The first place winner at Chelsea Elementary was Alyvia Colfer, Jac Crochere placed second and Brooke Michaud placed third. Their art teacher is Sandy Dunn.

Windsor Elementary winners were Nathan Hall in first place, Mackenzie Kutniewski placed second and Eva Carlezon placed third. their art teacher is Genevieve Keller.

Lions clubs around the world have sponsored the Lions International Peace Poster Contest for more than 30 years.

