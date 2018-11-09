PARIS — President Trump is shifting his post-election focus with a weekend trip to Paris, joining an international commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I.

He wasted no time mixing it up with his host, tweeting as he arrived in France that President Emmanuel Macron had made an “insulting” proposal to build up Europe’s military to counter the U.S., China and Russia.

Trump arrived in France late Friday, days after Americans delivered a split referendum on his presidency in the midterm congressional election, keeping the Senate in his party’s control but ceding the House to opposition Democrats.

He planned to meet with Macron on Saturday for talks on topics expected to include European security, Syria and Iran. As he arrived, Trump tweeted that Macron “has just suggested that Europe build its own military in order to protect itself from the U.S., China and Russia. Very insulting, but perhaps Europe should first pay its fair share of NATO, which the U.S. subsidizes greatly!”

For Sunday’s anniversary, Trump was to join world leaders at a ceremony in the shadow of the Arc de Triomphe.

“It should be a very beautiful period of time, the 100th anniversary of the ending of World War I. We have many countries – the leadership from many countries will be there, especially since they heard the United States will be there. And we look forward to that,” Trump told reporters Friday before leaving the White House.

Share

< Previous

Next >