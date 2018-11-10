Franklin Memorial nurse Pierce earns oncology credential

Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington has announce that registered nurse Rhonda Pierce has earned the Oncology Certified Nurse credential from the Oncology Nursing Certification Corp. The purpose of the credential is to promote excellence in patient care and professional practice by validating specialized knowledge in oncology nursing.

Camden National Bank members and board leaders from left are Renee Smyth, chief experience and marketing officer, Camden National Bank; Samaa Abdurraqib, Board co-chairwoman, Maine Inside Out, in Portland; Ben Martens, executive director, Maine Coast Fisherman's Association; Brad Babson, board president, Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust, in Brunswick; Ryan Ciriello, Development Committee chairman, Milestone Recovery, of Portland; Steven Bishop, treasurer, The Game Loft, in Belfast; Chelsea Ellis, board director, Hardy Girls Healthy Women, in Waterville; and Greg Dufour, president & CEO, Camden National Bank, in Brunswick. Photo courtesy of Camden National Bank

To receive the credential, Pierce passed a comprehensive three-hour certification test in specified subject areas such as oncologic emergencies, treatment modalities, and symptom management, among others. Certification is valid for four years.

Pierce, a resident of New Vineyard, started at FMH in 1997 on the medical/surgical third-floor unit. After four years she went to oncology nursing, then surgical services, before transitioning back to her present role in oncology and hematology services, where she has more than 13 years of patient care experience.

As an oncology nurse at Franklin Memorial, Pierce provides chemotherapy, biotherapy, intravenous fluids administration, blood product transfusion, and hematologic medication administration for patients with cancer and blood diseases, including various cancers of the blood and bone marrow.

Camden National Bank program issues awards to 6

CAMDEN — Camden National Bank recognized on Oct. 31 six outstanding nonprofit board leaders with 2018 Leaders & Luminaries Awards and $22,000 in grants to their respective organizations.

The awards luncheon took place during the Maine Association of Nonprofits’ sold-out Executive Leadership Forum, “The Secret Sauce to Boardroom Success: Culture and Dynamics.”

Since the Leaders & Luminaries Awards began in 2011, the bank has given $130,000 to 37 Maine nonprofits through its private charitable foundation, The Bank of Maine Foundation.

This year, over 65 nonprofit board members were nominated by the community, and the Leaders & Luminaries independent selection committee chose two Emerging Leaders receiving $1,000 each, and four grand prize winners receiving $5,000 each for their respective organizations.

The grand prize winners are Brad Babson, board president, Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust; Samaa Abdurraqib, board co-chairwoman, Maine Inside Out; Gerry Cushman, board chairman, Maine Coast Fisherman’s Association; and Ryan Ciriello, Development Committee Chairman, Milestone Recovery. The Emerging Leaders are Chelsea Ellis, board director, Hardy Girls Healthy Women; and Steven Bishop, treasurer, The Game Loft.

Camden National earns customer service honor

Camden National Bank is one of five U.S. banks named a 2018 Greenwich CX Leader, a customer experience designation recently given by Greenwich Associates, leading global provider of market intelligence and advisory services to the financial services industry. The only Maine-based bank among those named this year, Camden National Bank was one of two banks recognized specifically in the U.S. Retail Banking category.

Greenwich Associates conducts interviews and extensive research that provides a foundation of benchmark data on bank customer relationships that does not exist anywhere else in the industry. Greenwich CX Leaders achieve scores that exceed the industry benchmarks by a specific margin for overall satisfaction, likelihood to recommend and likelihood to continue using.

