The Maine Bureau of Veterans Services Benefits and Resource Guide provides information on hundreds of resources statewide, ranging from behavioral health and counseling to education, employment, housing, legal and financial affairs and health care. The guide can be found online at www.maine.gov/veterans/resources

Here’s a sampling of other organizations dedicated to helping Maine’s veterans:

Vet to Vet Maine

207-571-5512

Email: [email protected]

vet2vetmaine.org

Maine Military

and Community Network

888-365-9287

mainemcn.org

Easterseals Maine, Military

and Veterans Services

207-828-0754

easterseals.com/maine (click on “Our Programs”)

Maine Department of Labor

mainecareercenter.gov (click on “Veterans Resources”)

Travis Mills Foundation

Email: [email protected]

travismillsfoundation.org

The Summit Project

thesummitproject.org

Maine Veterans Project

maineveteransproject.org

Preble Street Veterans

Housing Services

207-956-6556

800-377-5709

preblestreet.org (follow links from “What We Do”)

Maine Veterans Homes

800-278-9494

mainevets.org

WomenVetsUSA – Maine

855-829-6636

womenvetsusa.org/states/me

Veterans for Peace/Maine

Email: [email protected]

vfpmaine.org

United Veterans of Maine

207-492-2190

unitedveteransofmaine.org

The American Legion

Veterans Resources – Maine

207-873-3229

mainelegion.org (Click on “Resources”)

Veterans of Foreign Wars

Veteran Service Office

207-623-5723

Email: [email protected]

www.vfw.org

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: