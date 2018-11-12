IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 7:58 a.m., theft was reported on Chapel Street.

9:03 a.m., trespassing was reported on Water Street.

9:18 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Industrial Drive.

10:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairview Avenue.

11:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

11:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Community Drive.

12:43 p.m., harassment was reported on Civic Center Drive.

1:20 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on State Street.

1:46 p.m., trespassing was reported on Arsenal Street.

4:51 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Cushman Avenue.

7:40 p.m. harassment was reported on Bridge Street.

9:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.

Monday at 2:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Chestnut Street.

3:42 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sparrow Drive.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:36 a.m., an 28-year old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating an motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Water Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 5 a.m., a 29-year old Manchester man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle with a suspended registration following a traffic stop on Water Street.

10:21 a.m., a 26-year old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating an motor vehicle with an expired registration for more than 150 days following a traffic stop on Water Street.

