IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 4 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 3:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

11:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.

12:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.

1:27 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.

2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

Monday at 12:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:16 a.m., a burglary was reported on Granite Heights.

IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cooley Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Sunday at 11:25 a.m., trespassing was reported on Maxwell Road.

7:51 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Intervale Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 8:44 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Basin Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 5:05 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:59 p.m., theft was reported on Shore Front Court.

7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:29 a.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Golden Road.

IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 3:25 p.m., a caller on Spruce Street reported a missing person.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

4:20 p.m., theft was reported on Hilltop Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

3:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ann Street.

3:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pleasant Street.

4:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.

7:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Boothby Street.

7:36 p.m., a burglary was reported on College Avenue.

Monday at 12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilson street. An arrest was made.

1:16 a.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hallowell Street.

12:46 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Victor Terrace.

12:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Pond Road.

3:58 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue. An arrest was made.

8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stobie Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 1:20 p.m., Scott H. Collins, 49, of Chesterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of domestic violence assault.

2:41 p.m., Brandon M. Bowie, 32, of Carthage, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating a condition of release.

4:01 p.m., Michael Robert Harriman, 28, of Warren, was arrested on a writ for prosecution.

5:50 p.m., Nathan James Hutchinson, 36, of Carthage, was arrested on charges of night hunting and having a loaded firearm or crossbow in a motor vehicle.

5:50 p.m., Nathan J. Morris, 26, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:05 p.m., Jessica Nelson Tilley, 62, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:05 p.m., Bertrand Roger Therrien, 62, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Sunday at 12:35 a.m., Lewis E. Bachelder, II, 41, of Industry, was arrested on two warrants.

12:50 a.m., Michael C. Shurtleff, 23, of Strong, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.

3:13 a.m., Kameron W. Keoskie, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

9:11 a.m., Marion Russo, 74, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a warrant.

11:03 a.m., Scott Quimby, 57, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

8:25 p.m., Earle J. Phenes, 36, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

8:29 p.m., Stephen J. Souther, 26, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:34 p.m., Felicia Marie Lloyd, 19, was arrested on three warrants.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:55 a.m., Craig Parker, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:58 p.m., Ashley May Curtis, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating a condition of release.

