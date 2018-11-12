IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 4 p.m., mischief was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 3:51 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Middle Road.
11:50 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Road.
12:16 p.m., trespassing was reported on Martin Stream Road.
1:27 p.m., assault was reported on Page Terrace.
2:45 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.
Monday at 12:42 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Six Rod Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 8:16 a.m., a burglary was reported on Granite Heights.
IN HARTLAND, Sunday at 7:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cooley Road.
IN INDUSTRY, Sunday at 7 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Industry Road.
IN JAY, Sunday at 11:25 a.m., trespassing was reported on Maxwell Road.
7:51 p.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Intervale Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 8:44 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Basin Road.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 5:05 p.m., assault was reported on Waterville Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 1:59 p.m., theft was reported on Shore Front Court.
7:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 9:29 a.m., a case involving fraud or forgery was reported on Golden Road.
IN RANGELEY, Sunday at 3:25 p.m., a caller on Spruce Street reported a missing person.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 12:41 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
4:20 p.m., theft was reported on Hilltop Drive.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 9:44 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.
3:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ann Street.
3:32 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pleasant Street.
4:21 p.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.
7:24 p.m., threatening was reported on Boothby Street.
7:36 p.m., a burglary was reported on College Avenue.
Monday at 12:43 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Wilson street. An arrest was made.
1:16 a.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 7:15 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Hallowell Street.
12:46 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Victor Terrace.
12:54 p.m., a burglary was reported on North Pond Road.
3:58 p.m., theft was reported on Clinton Avenue. An arrest was made.
8:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stobie Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 1:20 p.m., Scott H. Collins, 49, of Chesterville, was arrested on a warrant and a charge of domestic violence assault.
2:41 p.m., Brandon M. Bowie, 32, of Carthage, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violating a condition of release.
4:01 p.m., Michael Robert Harriman, 28, of Warren, was arrested on a writ for prosecution.
5:50 p.m., Nathan James Hutchinson, 36, of Carthage, was arrested on charges of night hunting and having a loaded firearm or crossbow in a motor vehicle.
5:50 p.m., Nathan J. Morris, 26, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
9:05 p.m., Jessica Nelson Tilley, 62, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
9:05 p.m., Bertrand Roger Therrien, 62, of Industry, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
Sunday at 12:35 a.m., Lewis E. Bachelder, II, 41, of Industry, was arrested on two warrants.
12:50 a.m., Michael C. Shurtleff, 23, of Strong, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license.
3:13 a.m., Kameron W. Keoskie, 19, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
9:11 a.m., Marion Russo, 74, of Freeman Township, was arrested on a warrant.
11:03 a.m., Scott Quimby, 57, of Wilton, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
8:25 p.m., Earle J. Phenes, 36, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.
8:29 p.m., Stephen J. Souther, 26, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 12:34 p.m., Felicia Marie Lloyd, 19, was arrested on three warrants.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 12:55 a.m., Craig Parker, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 3:58 p.m., Ashley May Curtis, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant and on charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating a condition of release.
