IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:31 a.m. one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a report of a traffic accident on Interstate 95.
4:21 p.m., a Stephen King Drive caller reported recovered property.
7:52 p.m., a Manley Street caller reported theft.
8:31 p.m., a Washington Street caller reported sex offenses including gross sexual assault.
9:52 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a Western Avenue caller’s report of attempted suicide.
Tuesday at 3:37 a.m., a Hicks Road caller requested a welfare or mental health check.
IN CHELSEA, Friday at 23:29 p.m., a Hallowell Road caller reported a wallet stolen.
IN CHINA, Monday at 10:05 a.m., an unidentified person was arrested after a caller from a store on Route 3 reported a theft.
IN GARDINER, Sunday at 8:41 a.m., an unidentified person was arrested on Water Street.
Monday at 6:35 a.m., a Phillips Street caller reported violation of a protection from abuse order.
IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 2:52 p.m., a caller from Ridge Road reported a gasoline drive-off.
IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4 p.m., an Annabessacook Road caller reported an incident of disorderly conduct.
10 p.m., a U.S. Route 202 caller reported harassment.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:54 p.m., Darren Frank Carlton, 26, of Windsor, was arrested at the Kennebec County jail as a fugitive from justice.
IN GARDINER, Saturday at 4:24 p.m., Thurlow Watern Mason, 35, of Gardiner, was arrested on Water Street and charged with violation of a protective order.
Monday at 1:29 p.m., David Russell Pike, 55, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a complaint from a Maine Avenue caller.
SUMMONSES
IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:36 a.m. a 28-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with expired registration on Water Street.
3:43 p.m., a 49-year-old Sidney woman was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with expired registration at Capitol and Gage streets.
9:08 p.m., a 26-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for operating after license suspension and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration during a motor vehicle stop on North Belfast Avenue.
IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 7:54 a.m., a 29-year-old was stopped on Water Street and issued a summons for operating with suspended registration.
10:21 a.m., a 26-year-old Augusta woman was stopped on Water Street and issued a summons for operating with suspended registration.
