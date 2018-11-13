IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 9:31 a.m. one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a report of a traffic accident on Interstate 95.

4:21 p.m., a Stephen King Drive caller reported recovered property.

7:52 p.m., a Manley Street caller reported theft.

8:31 p.m., a Washington Street caller reported sex offenses including gross sexual assault.

9:52 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital after a Western Avenue caller’s report of attempted suicide.

Tuesday at 3:37 a.m., a Hicks Road caller requested a welfare or mental health check.

IN CHELSEA, Friday at 23:29 p.m., a Hallowell Road caller reported a wallet stolen.

IN CHINA, Monday at 10:05 a.m., an unidentified person was arrested after a caller from a store on Route 3 reported a theft.

IN GARDINER, Sunday at 8:41 a.m., an unidentified person was arrested on Water Street.

Monday at 6:35 a.m., a Phillips Street caller reported violation of a protection from abuse order.

IN WINDSOR, Sunday at 2:52 p.m., a caller from Ridge Road reported a gasoline drive-off.

IN WINTHROP, Monday at 4 p.m., an Annabessacook Road caller reported an incident of disorderly conduct.

10 p.m., a U.S. Route 202 caller reported harassment.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Friday at 6:54 p.m., Darren Frank Carlton, 26, of Windsor, was arrested at the Kennebec County jail as a fugitive from justice.

IN GARDINER, Saturday at 4:24 p.m., Thurlow Watern Mason, 35, of Gardiner, was arrested on Water Street and charged with violation of a protective order.

Monday at 1:29 p.m., David Russell Pike, 55, of Randolph, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and refusing to submit to arrest or detention following a complaint from a Maine Avenue caller.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Monday at 8:36 a.m. a 28-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with expired registration on Water Street.

3:43 p.m., a 49-year-old Sidney woman was issued a summons for operating a motor vehicle with expired registration at Capitol and Gage streets.

9:08 p.m., a 26-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons for operating after license suspension and operating a motor vehicle with expired registration during a motor vehicle stop on North Belfast Avenue.

IN HALLOWELL, Monday at 7:54 a.m., a 29-year-old was stopped on Water Street and issued a summons for operating with suspended registration.

10:21 a.m., a 26-year-old Augusta woman was stopped on Water Street and issued a summons for operating with suspended registration.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine, Chelsea Maine, china maine, gardiner maine, hallowell maine, maine crime, police log, windsor maine, winthrop maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.