WATERVILLE — The YMCA’s swim season open Saturday, Oct. 27, with the “Spooktacular” swim meet held at the Penobscot Bay YMCA in Rockport.

Bolstered by new coaches, the Alfond Youth Center’s Mid-Maine Dolphins Swim Club flew off the starting blocks and into the water, according to a news release from the center.

The Dolphins held a commanding presence with first-place finishes in multiple individual events, including athletes: Jadyn Arnold (100 freestyle, 100 backstroke), Ebba Heaton-Jones (50 and 100 freestyle), Emma Farnham (100 backstroke), Leah Shoulta (100 backstroke), Edmond Couture (100 freestyle), Eric Booth (200 IM), and more. More than half the team was within seconds of beating their personal best event times and a handful of swimmers succeeded in surpassing their previous bests.

The team is led by the coaching trio of new Head Coach Kyle Bauer, returning Associate Head Coach Sara Rushton and new Assistant Coach Colin Vidas.

Supported by dedicated parents who volunteer to coach, officiate and assist as needed, the Dolphins are one of 20 clubs that participate in YMCA and USA swim meets across the state and beyond, including regional and national championships. A Mid-Maine Dolphin is any swimmer 6 to 18 years old. The team is still hosting tryouts.

For more information contact the Alfond Youth Center at 126 North St., Waterville, 873-0684 or visit clubayc.org.

