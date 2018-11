IN ANSON, Monday at 5:07 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Second Street.

Tuesday at 9:08 a.m., a theft was reported on Nault Road.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Monday at 5:56 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

9:25 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Hazelwood Drive.

9:41 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Carrabassett Drive.

IN EUSTIS, Monday at 10:32 a.m., trespassing was reported on Maine Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Monday at 11:39 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Ohio Hill Road.

1:21 p.m., a burglary was reported on Nash Lane.

2:34 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Ohio Hill Road.

6:07 p.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Skowhegan Road.

9:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

Tuesday at 5:05 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Monday at 4:27 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Seminole Drive.

8:16 a.m., a burglary was reported on Granite Heights.

3:33 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Farmington Falls Road.

11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilton Road.

11:09 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Pierpole Road.

Tuesday at 3:37 a.m., a disabled vehicle was reported at the intersection of Town Fair Road and Fairbanks Road.

7:34 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Oakes Street.

9:14 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

IN JAY, Monday at 2:39 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Franklin Road.

5:44 p.m., harassment was reported on Pineau Street.

Tuesday at 5:32 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 12:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Monday at 6:43 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Mile Hill Road.

8:45 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Mercer Road.

IN OAKLAND, Monday at 8:59 a.m., a burglary was reported on Church Street.

9:59 a.m., harassment was reported on Center Street.

2:24 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Oak Street.

7:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Sawtelle Road.

Tuesday at 12:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Evergreen Drive.

IN PALMYRA, Monday at 5:39 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 12:09 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Interstate 95.

4:27 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Johnson Flat Road.

5:59 p.m., an assault was reported on Cardinal Street.

9:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cardinal Street.

9:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Cardinal Street.

IN RANGELEY, Monday at 4:27 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

9:22 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Monday at 9:50 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Madison Avenue.

2:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

2:59 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Pine Street.

4:45 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Fairview Avenue.

6:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

8:56 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Madison Avenue.

Tuesday at 1:17 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Winter Street.

2:20 a.m., downed wires were reported on Steward Hill Road.

Tuesday at 10:09 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Madison Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Tuesday at 8:59 a.m., an abandoned motor vehicle was reported on Corinna Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 8:02 a.m., harassment was reported on Spring Street.

2:02 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

2:56 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Edgemont.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.

10:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

Tuesday at 2:02 a.m., a noise complaint was made on Autumn Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 6:43 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on U.S. Route 2.

IN WINSLOW, Monday at 8:45 a.m., an animal complaint was made on Benton Avenue.

9:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Monday at 9:24 p.m., George Paticopoulos, 32, of Rome, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Monday at 9:30 p.m., Donald Paul Johnson, 46, of Moscow, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 2:15 a.m., Alan Green, 48, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

