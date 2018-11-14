CHESTERVILLE — Mt. Blue High School’s student ensemble, The Franklin County Fiddlers, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House, 3 Borough Road, according to a news release from the group.

The Fiddlers will donate their time and talent to help raise funds for bell-tower repairs to the 1851 Meeting House.

The 2018 Franklin County Fiddlers, seated and kneeling front from left are Auley Romanyshyn, Maeve Hickey, Maisie Gordon, Rachel Spear, Clay McCarthy and Mackenzie Seaward. Standing from left are Sam Judkins, Tomas Cundick, Director Steve Muise, Kahryn Cullenberg, Aubrey Hoes, Colby Sennick, Gretchen Huish, Chelsea Seabold, Alex McAuley, Emma Charles, Brynne Robbins, Shaylynn Koban and Hope Chernesky. Zach Gunther not pictured. Photo courtesy of the Franklin County Fiddlers Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Repairs are planned for 2019 and will include reinforcement of the queen post truss which supports the tower, replacement of the roofing on both tiers of the tower, and installation of new supports under the bell. The tower repairs have been in the planning stages for two years with support from Maine Preservation, Lincoln/Haney Engineering Associates, and the Maine Community Foundation through the Maine Steeples Project.

The fiddlers have performed for audiences in Maine and beyond since the group’s creation in 1993 by Mt. Blue Regional School District music educator Steve Muise. Over a time-span of 25 years, the group has created its own unique legacy, a legacy that includes not just musicianship, but also travel and outreach across local and international borders and participation in a wide range of community events. With their music, the Fiddlers have shown a constant willingness to give back to the community with performances celebrating our veterans and seniors, and concerts in support of local efforts including home heating assistance, music programs at other schools, and the activities of civic organizations.

The Fiddlers’ repertoire of traditional tunes spans multiple genres including Canadian Maritime, Celtic, Quebecois and American Old Time. The Meeting House is ADA accessible and refreshments will be served.

Admission is by donation and all proceeds from the concert will be applied to the bell-tower repair effort.

For more information and directions, go to www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org or call 778-3767.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: