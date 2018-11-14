IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:26 a.m., a well-being or mental health check was requested on Green Street.

10:59 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a well-being or mental health check on Stone Street.

11:39 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Stone Street.

12:39 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Boothby Street.

12:40 p.m., lost property was reported on Eastern Avenue.

1:07 p.m., a well-being or mental health check was requested on Western Avenue.

2:09 p.m., a 42-year-old Pittston woman was issued a summons on a charge of passing stopped school bus at Western Avenue and Chapel Street.

3:17 p.m., the odor of smoke was investigated on Glenridge Drive.

3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.

4:29 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a well-being or mental health check on East Chestnut Street.

4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:30 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Cony Road.

6:50 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

8:27 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Chamberlain Street.

8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

9 p.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on Northern Avenue.

9:18 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Gage Street.

Wednesday at 1:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summerhaven Road.

IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Beech Street.

1:05 p.m. a lost wallet was reported on Highland Avenue.

6:24 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Spring Street.

10:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Plummer Avenue.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Academy Road.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: