IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 10:26 a.m., a well-being or mental health check was requested on Green Street.
10:59 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a well-being or mental health check on Stone Street.
11:39 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Stone Street.
12:39 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Boothby Street.
12:40 p.m., lost property was reported on Eastern Avenue.
1:07 p.m., a well-being or mental health check was requested on Western Avenue.
2:09 p.m., a 42-year-old Pittston woman was issued a summons on a charge of passing stopped school bus at Western Avenue and Chapel Street.
3:17 p.m., the odor of smoke was investigated on Glenridge Drive.
3:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Western Avenue.
4:29 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a well-being or mental health check on East Chestnut Street.
4:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:30 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Cony Road.
6:50 p.m., a general disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
8:27 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was reported on Chamberlain Street.
8:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
9 p.m., a well-being or mental health check was performed on Northern Avenue.
9:18 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Gage Street.
Wednesday at 1:05 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Summerhaven Road.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 11:35 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Beech Street.
1:05 p.m. a lost wallet was reported on Highland Avenue.
6:24 p.m., a complaint about harassment was reported on Spring Street.
10:42 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Plummer Avenue.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 7:47 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Academy Road.
