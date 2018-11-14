IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 9:21 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., bad checks were reported on Easy Street.

9:34 a.m., bad checks were reported on Salisbury Road.

5:41 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Mud Run.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Channing Place.

8:38 a.m., bad checks were reported on Gold Street.

7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Baker Street.

8:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Park Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Road.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., fire units from Anson were sent in response to a call on Hillcrest Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:02 p.m., a complaint was made on School Street.

3:02 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Green Road.

5:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

6:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:05 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Fairbanks Road.

12:06 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Fairbanks Road.

12:19 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Town Farm Road.

12:43 p.m., a burglary was reported on Granite Heights.

4:55 p.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.

6:42 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 7:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 1:12 p.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on Hidden Circle.

4:39 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Intervale Road.

7:54 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Rainbow Ridge.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Weston Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., a theft was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 10:49 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Lane Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on New Vineyard Road.

4:08 p.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Mayflower Heights Drive.

12:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Avenue.

11:25 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Center Street.

Wednesday at 2:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 8:43 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Avenue.

3:52 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Somerset Avenue.

Wednesday at 3:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., a power line down and arcing was reported on Look Lake Road.

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Tuesday at 10:46 p.m., a power line down and arcing was reported on South Shore Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:18 p.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from North Avenue.

5:20 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.

7:50 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Dartmouth Street.

9:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.

9:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

11 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 11:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

On Wednesday at 3:28 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:56 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

4:33 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:56 p.m.., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:02 p.m., an animal complaint was made on College Avenue.

5:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

6:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:40 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.

7:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 2:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:27 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Route 4.

10:50 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on U.S. Route 2.

11:15 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on U.S. Route 2.

7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fenderson Hill North.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Lane.

9:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smiley Avenue.

Wednesday at 4:02 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on South Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., Devin Michael Adams, 29, of Cambridge, Massachusettts, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

1:51 p.m., Todd C. Welch, 37, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.

