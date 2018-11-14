IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 9:21 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Main Street.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., bad checks were reported on Easy Street.

9:34 a.m., bad checks were reported on Salisbury Road.

5:41 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Mud Run.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Channing Place.

8:38 a.m., bad checks were reported on Gold Street.

7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Baker Street.

8:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Park Avenue.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Road.

IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., fire units from Anson were sent in response to a call on Hillcrest Drive.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:02 p.m., a complaint was made on School Street.

3:02 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Green Road.

5:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

6:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Pleasant Street.

12:05 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Fairbanks Road.

12:06 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Fairbanks Road.

12:19 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Town Farm Road.

12:43 p.m., a burglary was reported on Granite Heights.

4:55 p.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.

6:42 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.

IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 7:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pittsfield Avenue.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 1:12 p.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on Hidden Circle.

4:39 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Intervale Road.

7:54 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Rainbow Ridge.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Weston Avenue.

Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., a theft was reported on East Madison Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 10:49 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Lane Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on New Vineyard Road.

4:08 p.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Mayflower Heights Drive.

12:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.

9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Avenue.

11:25 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Center Street.

Wednesday at 2:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 8:43 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Avenue.

3:52 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Somerset Avenue.

Wednesday at 3:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., a power line down and arcing was reported on Look Lake Road.

IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Tuesday at 10:46 p.m., a power line down and arcing was reported on South Shore Drive.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:18 p.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from North Avenue.

5:20 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.

7:50 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Dartmouth Street.

9:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.

9:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.

11 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 11:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

On Wednesday at 3:28 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

2:56 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.

4:33 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

4:56 p.m.., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

5:02 p.m., an animal complaint was made on College Avenue.

5:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

6:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.

6:40 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.

7:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.

8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

Wednesday at 2:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:27 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Route 4.

10:50 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on U.S. Route 2.

11:15 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on U.S. Route 2.

7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fenderson Hill North.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.

3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Lane.

9:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.

9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smiley Avenue.

Wednesday at 4:02 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on South Reynolds Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., Devin Michael Adams, 29, of Cambridge, Massachusettts, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.

1:51 p.m., Todd C. Welch, 37, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
canaan maine, clinton maine, fairfield maine, farmington maine, Franklin County, jay maine, kennebec county, oakland maine, pittsfield maine, police log, skowhegan maine, somerset county, waterville maine, wilton maine, winslow maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.