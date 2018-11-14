IN BINGHAM, Tuesday at 9:21 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Main Street.
IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 8:57 a.m., bad checks were reported on Easy Street.
9:34 a.m., bad checks were reported on Salisbury Road.
5:41 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Mud Run.
IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Channing Place.
8:38 a.m., bad checks were reported on Gold Street.
7:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Baker Street.
8:46 p.m., an assault was reported on Park Avenue.
IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 3:06 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on North Road.
IN EMBDEN, Tuesday at 5:35 p.m., fire units from Anson were sent in response to a call on Hillcrest Drive.
IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 1:02 p.m., a complaint was made on School Street.
3:02 p.m., a scam complaint was taken from Green Road.
5:15 p.m., an assault was reported on Prescott Drive.
6:40 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 11:44 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Pleasant Street.
12:05 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Fairbanks Road.
12:06 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Fairbanks Road.
12:19 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Town Farm Road.
12:43 p.m., a burglary was reported on Granite Heights.
4:55 p.m., a theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday at 12:14 a.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.
6:42 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Wilton Road.
IN HARTLAND, Tuesday at 7:51 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Pittsfield Avenue.
IN JAY, Tuesday at 1:12 p.m., a hazardous materials incident was reported on Hidden Circle.
4:39 p.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Intervale Road.
7:54 p.m., a road hazard was reported on Rainbow Ridge.
IN MADISON, Tuesday at 3:47 p.m., hunting problems were reported on Weston Avenue.
Wednesday at 8:49 a.m., a theft was reported on East Madison Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Tuesday at 10:49 a.m., a road hazard was reported on Lane Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Tuesday at 10:25 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on New Vineyard Road.
4:08 p.m., a road hazard was reported on New Vineyard Road.
IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 9:40 a.m., harassment was reported on Mayflower Heights Drive.
12:26 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Fairfield Street.
9:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Technology Avenue.
11:25 p.m., a noise complaint was made on Center Street.
Wednesday at 2:53 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 8:43 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:43 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Avenue.
3:52 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Somerset Avenue.
Wednesday at 3:49 a.m., trespassing was reported on Somerset Avenue.
IN RANGELEY, Tuesday at 11:50 p.m., a power line down and arcing was reported on Look Lake Road.
IN RANGELEY PLANTATION, Tuesday at 10:46 p.m., a power line down and arcing was reported on South Shore Drive.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 2:18 p.m., a report of larceny or fraud was taken from North Avenue.
5:20 p.m., a theft was reported on North Avenue.
7:50 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Dartmouth Street.
9:18 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.
9:24 p.m., harassment was reported on Waterville Road.
11 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Waterville Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Tuesday at 11:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
On Wednesday at 3:28 a.m., a suspicious person was reported on Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 1:28 p.m., a theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:56 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Water Street.
4:33 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
4:56 p.m.., a traffic hazard was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
5:02 p.m., an animal complaint was made on College Avenue.
5:38 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
6:39 p.m., a theft was reported on Elm Street.
6:40 p.m., an animal complaint was made on Western Avenue.
7:17 p.m., a theft was reported on Main Street.
8:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
Wednesday at 2:10 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
IN WILTON, Tuesday at 10:27 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on Route 4.
10:50 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on U.S. Route 2.
11:15 a.m., a disabled motor vehicle was reported on U.S. Route 2.
7:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fenderson Hill North.
IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 7:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Benton Avenue.
3:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Narrow Gauge Lane.
9:00 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bay Street.
9:28 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Smiley Avenue.
Wednesday at 4:02 a.m., a traffic hazard was reported on South Reynolds Road.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 8:55 a.m., Devin Michael Adams, 29, of Cambridge, Massachusettts, was arrested on a charge of violating condition of release.
1:51 p.m., Todd C. Welch, 37, of New Sharon, was arrested on a charge of violation of probation.
