Slambovian Circus of Dreams, and alternative folk band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

The concert is sponsored By Jorgensen Landscaping.

photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $24 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org, or call 442-8455.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
bath maine, On Stage
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.