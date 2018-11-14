Slambovian Circus of Dreams, and alternative folk band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St. in Bath.

The concert is sponsored By Jorgensen Landscaping.

Tickets cost $20 in advance or $24 at the door.

For tickets, or more information, visit chocolatechurcharts.org, or call 442-8455.

