IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:51 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.

6:56 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Northern Avenue.

7:58 a.m., theft was reported on Western Avenue.

10:27 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Eastern Avenue.

12:18 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Northern Avenue.

12:24 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Mount Vernon Avenue.

12:49 p.m., a stray cat found near Sewall Street and King Street was taken to an animal shelter.

2:05 p.m., a stray cat found on Washington Street was taken to an animal shelter.

2:46 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Lambert Avenue.

4:22 p.m., police checked the welfare of an animal near Oxford Street and Northern Avenue.

4:26 p.m., assault was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

4:43 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Northern Avenue.

5:35 p.m., harassment was reported on Stover’s Way.

6:18 p.m., harassment was reported on Medical Center Parkway.

9:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winthrop Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 11:05 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pray Street.

IN HALLOWELL, Wednesday at 9:47 a.m., police recovered property on Second Street.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., Joshua Waldeck, 32, of Farmingdale, was arrested on an outstanding warrant following a report of shoplifting on Mount Vernon Avenue.

IN DRESDEN, Monday, Samuel T. Iserbyt, 50, of Dresden, was arrested for on charges of violating conditions of his release and refusing to sign a summons following an incident on River Road.

IN JEFFERSON, on Nov. 7, Peter M. Brackett, 55, Jefferson, was arrested on an outstanding warrant after he was found on Bunker Hill Road.

IN WHITEFIELD, on Nov. 6, Robert A. Brann Jr., 45, of Whitefield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of his release after he was found on Northeast Lane.

IN WINDSOR, Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., Sheldon L. Tracy, 21, of Windsor, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief after an incident on Tyler Road.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 6:13 p.m., Gary F. Elwell, 74, of Augusta, was summonsed on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license after a car accident on Darin Drive.

