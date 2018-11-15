IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:50 p.m., disturbance was reported on Campground Road.
IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Preble Street.
IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., disturbance was reported on Tozier Drive.
5:20 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Merritt Street.
IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 7:27 a.m., a fire was reported on Carthage Road.
IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:58 a.m., trees down was reported on Norridgewock Road.
8:44 p.m., a motor vehicle accident led to an arrest on Martin Stream Road.
IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 8:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Meadow Ridge Road.
IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 5:07 p.m., assault was reported on Felicia Drive.
10:29 p.m., an arrest was made on High Street.
IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 11:32 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Stratton Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:23 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Timberview Drive.
10:08 a.m., negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Waterville Road.
10:10 a.m., wires down was reported on Pennell Street.
2:20 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Fairgrounds Market Place.
2:53 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Madison Avenue.
4:53 p.m., a Hazmat incident was reported on Waterville Road.
5:20 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.
Thursday at 2:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Mathews Avenue.
11:53 a.m., a pedestrian check led to an arrest on Pleasant Street.
12:09 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
12:21 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on High Street.
12:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.
1:37 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.
2:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Hillside Avenue.
6:12 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Water Street.
9:00 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Poolers Park Way.
9:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.
Thursday at 3:34 a.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:09 p.m., Chas L.G. Harkins, 27, of Weld, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).
5:37 p.m., Cathleen Lorraine Poulin, 57, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo).
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:55 p.m., Sharon A. Paiva, 55, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.
8:40 p.m., Darrell Earl Woodard, 69, of Harmony, was arrested on two warrants for unlawful sexual contact.
11:22 p.m., Nathan David Price, 31, of Randolph, was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear in court.
-
Sports
Women's basketball: Maine falls just short of Duke
-
Maine Crime
‘Armed and dangerous’ fugitive from Springvale remains on the loose
-
College
‘Violent’ defense has been key to UMaine football’s success this fall
-
Business
Panel in Portland set to decide on shrimp fishing season
-
Sports
Mookie Betts runs away with American League MVP award