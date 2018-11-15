IN ANSON, Wednesday at 11:50 p.m., disturbance was reported on Campground Road.

IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 6:01 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Preble Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 1:16 p.m., disturbance was reported on Tozier Drive.

5:20 p.m., a scam complaint was reported on Merritt Street.

IN CARTHAGE, Wednesday at 7:27 a.m., a fire was reported on Carthage Road.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 7:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 10:58 a.m., trees down was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:44 p.m., a motor vehicle accident led to an arrest on Martin Stream Road.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 5:45 p.m., disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Wednesday at 8:21 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Meadow Ridge Road.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 5:07 p.m., assault was reported on Felicia Drive.

10:29 p.m., an arrest was made on High Street.

IN RANGELEY, Wednesday at 11:32 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Stratton Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:23 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Timberview Drive.

10:08 a.m., negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Waterville Road.

10:10 a.m., wires down was reported on Pennell Street.

2:20 p.m., a report of shoplifting led to an arrest at Fairgrounds Market Place.

2:53 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:53 p.m., a Hazmat incident was reported on Waterville Road.

5:20 p.m., theft was reported on North Avenue.

Thursday at 2:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 10:41 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Mathews Avenue.

11:53 a.m., a pedestrian check led to an arrest on Pleasant Street.

12:09 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

12:21 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on High Street.

12:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Water Street.

1:37 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

2:41 p.m., harassment was reported on Hillside Avenue.

6:12 p.m., a noise complaint was reported on Water Street.

9:00 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Poolers Park Way.

9:20 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Summer Street.

Thursday at 3:34 a.m., theft was reported on Drummond Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 4:09 p.m., Chas L.G. Harkins, 27, of Weld, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (alcohol).

5:37 p.m., Cathleen Lorraine Poulin, 57, of Belgrade, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence (drugs or combo).

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 2:55 p.m., Sharon A. Paiva, 55, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

8:40 p.m., Darrell Earl Woodard, 69, of Harmony, was arrested on two warrants for unlawful sexual contact.

11:22 p.m., Nathan David Price, 31, of Randolph, was arrested on four warrants for failure to appear in court.

