Gov. Paul LePage announced recently that he plans to move to Florida for tax reasons (“LePage says he’s ‘done with politics’ and headed to Florida for retirement – and maybe teaching,” Nov. 5). He was quoted as saying: “I’ll tell you very, very simply: I have a house in Florida … I will pay no income tax and the house in Florida’s property taxes are $2,000 less than we were paying in Boothbay.'”

Meanwhile, for the second time in less than 20 years, Florida’s voting system has devolved into confusion and chaos. And that’s putting it politely.

You get what you pay for.

Jane Matrisciano

Readfield

