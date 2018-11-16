FARMINGDALE — Town residents will meet in December to decide whether or not to approve $1.7 million in funding for a new fire station.

This comes one month after selectmen rejected all bids for the project because they were $543,000-$776,651 more than the $1 million the town was approved to spend.

This photo shows the site of new Farmingdale Fire Station on Maine Avenue, as seen on May 8. Staff photo by Joe Phelan Mark Mccluskey, of A.E. Hodson Consulting Engineers, passes along one of the bids for a new Farmingdale fire station to Selectman Wayne Kilgore on Sept. 25 in the Farmingdale town office. Staff photo by Joe Phelan

Voters approved $1 million for the station in 2017. Since none of that was spent, the project would have to go out to bid again if funding is approved at the special town meeting.

It will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 at Hall-Dale High School. The town’s attorney, Mary Dennison, will be the moderator.

Selectman Jim Grant made the motion to “start the loan process” based on a 20-year loan for $1.7 million. It passed unanimously.

Town Clerk Rose Webster said interest rates are locked in at 4 percent until Dec. 30, but selectmen urged her to get the ball rolling so the loan can move forward before rates change.

The loan is expected to be secured from the United States Department of Agriculture with that interest rate. Webster said local banks were not able to lend the town money and a loan through the USDA is favorable, because the town could borrow less money than what it is seeking if the project comes in under budget.

“If we say we want $1.7 million but it comes in at $1.4 (million), that’s all we have to borrow,” she said. “The bond bank, once you go there, you have to say what you want.”

Interest on a 20-year loan is estimated at $801.779.47, with estimated annual payments of $125,089. Interest on a 25-year loan would be $1,020,508.38, with a $108,820 annual payment; interest on a 30-year loan would be $1,249,335, with $98,311 annual payments.

Webster used this year’s budget, plus the proposed annual payment for each bond term, to estimate impact on the budget. She found that a 20-year loan would have raised the rate to $16.89 per $1,000 of assessed value, a 25-year loan would raise it to $16.82 per $1,000 and a 30-year loan would raise it to $16.77.

The town’s property tax rate is currently $16.30 per $1,000 of assessed value.

Selectmen seemed to favor the 20-year option because it is the least costly to the town as a whole. Selectman Jim Grant said the town’s property tax rate is usually altered more by the town’s contribution to Regional School Unit 2.

During the previous call for bids, four were received by the Sept. 25 deadline. The lowest was $1,543,000 from West Rockport-based Bruce Laukka Inc. for a wood-frame structure. The highest bid came from Brewer’s Nickerson and O’Day at $1,776,651.

Town officials indicated a high cost of materials drove up bid prices.

The current station at 289 Maine Ave. is cramped — with the trucks having less than a foot of clearance between mirrors. The plan is to build a three-bay 80-foot-by-80-foot station, with a 100-foot-by-100-foot parking lot.

The future site of the station was cleared in May and now is empty. Selectman Wayne Kilgore said in September that the town paid $190,000 in November 2017 for the lot, which is just north of Gosline’s Hardware on Maine Avenue, also known as U.S. Route 201 and Route 27.

Webster said she is in the process of confirming the wording on the warrant article, and it is not clear if the town will need to nullify the June 2017 approval of $1 million to go forward with more funding.

Webster said the town has $1,175,944 in outstanding loans and is not in danger of eclipsing their borrowing limit.

Detailed plans for the fire station are available at the Town Hall.

