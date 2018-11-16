IN AUGUSTA Thursday at 7:20 a.m., a Middle Street caller reported theft.

8:28 a.m., one person was taken by Augusta Rescue to MaineGeneral Medical Center following a report of a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 95.

2:14 p.m., a Western Avenue caller reported a disturbance.

3:29 p.m., a caller from Gray Birch Drive reported theft.

9:13 p.m., a Bond Street caller reported theft.

Friday at 1:02 p.m., a Green Street caller reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

1:57 p.m., a caller from Medical Center Parkway reported a disturbance/disorderly conduct.

IN GARDINER Thursday at 8:18 a.m., a Harrison Avenue caller reported a problem.

9:32 a.m., a Brunswick Road caller reported a suspicious vehicle.

2:02 p.m., a Summer Street caller reported a problem.

IN MONMOUTH Thursday at 10:33 p.m., a caller from Route 202 reported theft.

IN WINDSOR Thursday at 4:40 p.m., an unidentified person was arrested following a report from a Pierces Point Road caller.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA Thursday at 7:15 p.m, Joseph A. Chase, 30, of Sabattus, was arrested at the Kennebec County jail on an Androscoggin County charge.

8:28 p.m., Marci Florence McCutcheon, 36, of Augusta was arrested at the police station on Union Street on a warrant from Somerset County.

IN GARDINER, Thursday at 10:19 p.m., Dylan A. Young, 18, of Gardiner was arrested on a charge of failure to appear in court following a report by an Autumn Street caller of two people being very loud.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA Thursday at 4:33 p.m., David J. Gallagher, 50, was charged with domestic violence assault following a report by a Sparrow Drive caller about a domestic disturbance.

