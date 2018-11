IN ANSON, Thursday at 11:22 a.m., threatening was reported on Patten Lane.

IN CANAAN, Thursday at 10:57 a.m., negotiating a worthless instrument was reported on Loon Road.

Friday at 12:25 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Anderson Lane.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 9:09 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Mutton Lane.

Friday at 1:30 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Railroad Street.

2:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

IN EUSTIS, Thursday at 10:57 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 11:05 a.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 11:28 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

11:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Lamkin Lane.

Friday at 7:23 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

IN HARTLAND, Thursday at 8:12 a.m., a harassment complaint was reported on Ford Hill Road.

IN JAY, Thursday at 3:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Androscoggin Lane.

7:00 p.m., burglary was reported on East Dixfield Road.

IN MOSCOW, Thursday at 9:13 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Moore Street.

IN OAKLAND, Thursday at 3 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Fairfield Street.

3:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN PHILLIPS, Friday at 8:32 a.m., vandalism or criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 3:08 p.m., mischief was reported on Peltoma Avenue.

IN RANGELEY, Thursday at 4:25 p.m., trespassing was reported on Loon Lake Road.

IN ROCKWOOD, Thursday at 11:36 a.m., trees down was reported on Maynard Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 5:04 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cariani Street.

6:10 p.m., threatening was reported on Pine Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 3:39 p.m., theft was reported on Mountain Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 9:17 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Donald Street.

11:36 a.m., theft was reported on Dalton Street.

11:37 a.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported in JFK Plaza.

12:15 p.m., assault was reported on Water Street.

12:54 p.m., a fight was reported on Union Street.

12:56 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Burleigh Street.

1:34 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Highwood Street.

4:21 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

4:43 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Elm Street.

6:22 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

7:05 p.m., a traffic stop led to an arrest on College Avenue.

Friday at 2:36 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Violette Avenue.

3:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oak Street.

5:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Drummond Avenue.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 8:31 a.m., theft or fraud was reported on Orchard Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Thursday at 7:07 a.m., suspicious activity was reported by St. John Regional Catholic School.

11:11 a.m., assault was reported on Belanger Street.

2:01 p.m., theft was reported on Cushman Road.

3:43 p.m., burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Clinton Avenue.

11:18 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Halifax Street.

Friday at 1:53 a.m., an arrest was made on Kidder Street.

ARRESTS

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 7:05 p.m., Zackery Smith, 28, a transient, was arrested on charges of operating after suspension with a prior conviction.

7:17 p.m., Natalie Johansmeir, 36, a transient, was arrested on a warrant.

Friday at 2:08 a.m., Sherry George, 62, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

