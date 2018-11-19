CONCORD, N.H. — Gas prices are still falling in northern New England.
Prices in Maine have fallen 5.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.60. Prices also are down 3.8 cents per gallon in New Hampshire, to $2.64. They fell 2.1 cents in Vermont, to $2.78.
The latest GasBuddy survey shows the national average has fallen 5.6 cents per gallon last week to $2.62 a gallon. The national average has dropped 22.1 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 7.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago
