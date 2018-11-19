IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 9:06 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cony Street.

10:02 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Second Avenue.

10:17 a.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Madison Street.

11:01 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on North Street.

11:12 a.m., a dog at large was reported on South Belfast Avenue.

11:24 a.m., threatening was reported on Crossing Way.

12:06 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Calumet Bridge.

12:17 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Pet Haven Lane.

12:26 p.m., littering was reported on Middle Road.

12:33 p.m., an agricultural animal problem was reported on North Street.

12:35 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on North Street.

1:21 p.m., littering was reported on Middle Road.

1:51 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

2:39 p.m., a burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Kennison Street.

4:57 p.m., a barking dog was reported on Bog Road.

5:23 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Townsend Road.

6:19 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Winthrop Street.

7:47 p.m., indecency was reported on Eastern Avenue.

8:13 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Old Belgrade Road.

10:17 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Green Street.

11:02 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on North Street.

Monday at 3:03 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Townsend Street.

IN GARDINER, Friday at 4:30 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Lincoln Avenue.

Sunday at 2:08 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Bridge Street.

8:33 a.m., a lost dog was reported on Highland Avenue.

12:30 p.m., a dog at large was reported on Central Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Sunday at 12:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Berry Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 12:23 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Cross Hill Road.

IN WAYNE, Sunday at 2:30 p.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN WINDSOR, Saturday at 12:36 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Crosby Road.

ARREST

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 1:12 p.m., Erin Gleason, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of violating probation following a reported disturbance on Northern Avenue.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 10:54 p.m., Cole L. Witham, 18, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license after a traffic stop on Bangor Street.

Monday at midnight, William B. Stephenson, 31, of Augusta, was issued a summons on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license after a traffic stop on Eastern Avenue.

