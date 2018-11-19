IN ALBION, Friday at 1:54 p.m., a caller from Cookson Road reported receiving harassing phone calls.
IN ANSON, Sunday at 1:15 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Embden Pond Road.
IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 4:50 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on West Road. The deer was injured, according to the report.
IN CHINA, Friday at 8:54 a.m., a missing youth was reported on Wing Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 12:09 p.m., a deputy was called for a civil standby on Chapman Ridge Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.
2:40 p.m., a complaint was taken from Skowhegan Road.
4:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Prescott Drive.
10:08 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Ridge Road.
11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eskelund Drive.
Monday at 2:45 a.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Main Street.
IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:40 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on South Street at University of Maine.
Monday at 10:05 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Lincoln Street at University of Maine.
6:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.
6:59 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:16 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.
8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
10:57 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Park Street.
Monday at 8:58 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Russell Road.
IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 6:44 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Kimball Pond Road.
IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 3:31 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Parlin Hill Road.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:33 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a theft on Waterville Road.
4:16 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Madison Avenue.
6:16 p.m., a report of a theft was investigated on Water Street.
6:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.
IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 12:23 a.m., a caller from Cross Hill Road reported hearing a single gunshot.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:55 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Sanger Avenue.
1:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.
2:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.
3:13 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Carver Street.
3:57 p.m., noise was reported on Elm Street.
5:56 p.m., a theft was reported at The Big Apple store on Main Street.
IN WILTON, Monday at 6:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sunset Avenue.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9 a.m., Brian J. Coutu, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.
5:42 p.m., Richard Warren Rose, 58, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.
9:08 p.m., Jerry Allen Hartford, 52, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
Saturday at 6:40 p.m., Patrick Grant Wyman, 23, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
Sunday at 2:10 a.m., Theodore Joe Wallace, 41, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief and criminal threatening.
10:05 p.m., Brandon Scott Flagg, 29, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:08 p.m., Leon R. Moulton, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear and with violating conditions of release, criminal trespass and operating after suspension.
3:31 p.m., Gene Lee Burgess, 43, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
4:30 p.m., Edward Marc Treannie, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fine.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:37 a.m., Jason Sheehan, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.
