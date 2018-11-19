IN ALBION, Friday at 1:54 p.m., a caller from Cookson Road reported receiving harassing phone calls.

IN ANSON, Sunday at 1:15 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 4:50 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on West Road. The deer was injured, according to the report.

IN CHINA, Friday at 8:54 a.m., a missing youth was reported on Wing Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 12:09 p.m., a deputy was called for a civil standby on Chapman Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

2:40 p.m., a complaint was taken from Skowhegan Road.

4:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

10:08 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Ridge Road.

11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eskelund Drive.

Monday at 2:45 a.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:40 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on South Street at University of Maine.

Monday at 10:05 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Lincoln Street at University of Maine.

6:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.

6:59 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:16 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:57 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Park Street.

Monday at 8:58 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Russell Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 6:44 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Kimball Pond Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 3:31 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Parlin Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:33 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a theft on Waterville Road.

4:16 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Madison Avenue.

6:16 p.m., a report of a theft was investigated on Water Street.

6:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 12:23 a.m., a caller from Cross Hill Road reported hearing a single gunshot.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:55 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Sanger Avenue.

1:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

2:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:13 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Carver Street.

3:57 p.m., noise was reported on Elm Street.

5:56 p.m., a theft was reported at The Big Apple store on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 6:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sunset Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9 a.m., Brian J. Coutu, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

5:42 p.m., Richard Warren Rose, 58, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.

9:08 p.m., Jerry Allen Hartford, 52, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 6:40 p.m., Patrick Grant Wyman, 23, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Sunday at 2:10 a.m., Theodore Joe Wallace, 41, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief and criminal threatening.

10:05 p.m., Brandon Scott Flagg, 29, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:08 p.m., Leon R. Moulton, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear and with violating conditions of release, criminal trespass and operating after suspension.

3:31 p.m., Gene Lee Burgess, 43, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

4:30 p.m., Edward Marc Treannie, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fine.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:37 a.m., Jason Sheehan, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
fairfield maine, farmington maine, Franklin County, kennebec county, madison maine, police log, skowhegan maine, somerset county, waterville maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.