IN ALBION, Friday at 1:54 p.m., a caller from Cookson Road reported receiving harassing phone calls.

IN ANSON, Sunday at 1:15 p.m., a violation of bail or of a protection order was reported on Embden Pond Road.

IN BELGRADE, Sunday at 4:50 p.m., a car-deer crash was reported on West Road. The deer was injured, according to the report.

IN CHINA, Friday at 8:54 a.m., a missing youth was reported on Wing Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 12:09 p.m., a deputy was called for a civil standby on Chapman Ridge Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 2:45 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Kelley Street.

2:40 p.m., a complaint was taken from Skowhegan Road.

4:58 p.m., an assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

10:08 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Ridge Road.

11:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eskelund Drive.

Monday at 2:45 a.m., a burglary in progress was reported on Main Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Sunday at 1:40 p.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on South Street at University of Maine.

Monday at 10:05 a.m., vandalism and criminal mischief were reported on Lincoln Street at University of Maine.

6:29 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Davis Road.

6:59 p.m., a motor vehicle crash involving injury was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:16 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

8:33 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

10:57 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Park Street.

Monday at 8:58 a.m., a scam complaint was taken from Russell Road.

IN NEW SHARON, Sunday at 6:44 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on Kimball Pond Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Sunday at 3:31 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Parlin Hill Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 2:33 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a theft on Waterville Road.

4:16 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Madison Avenue.

6:16 p.m., a report of a theft was investigated on Water Street.

6:54 p.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN VASSALBORO, Sunday at 12:23 a.m., a caller from Cross Hill Road reported hearing a single gunshot.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:55 a.m., a vehicle burglary was reported on Sanger Avenue.

1:59 p.m., harassment was reported on Elm Street.

2:02 p.m., harassment was reported on Water Street.

3:13 p.m., a drug offense was reported on Carver Street.

3:57 p.m., noise was reported on Elm Street.

5:56 p.m., a theft was reported at The Big Apple store on Main Street.

IN WILTON, Monday at 6:24 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Sunset Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Friday at 9 a.m., Brian J. Coutu, 29, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and criminal mischief.

5:42 p.m., Richard Warren Rose, 58, of Kingfield, was arrested on a warrant.

9:08 p.m., Jerry Allen Hartford, 52, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Saturday at 6:40 p.m., Patrick Grant Wyman, 23, of Kingfield, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

Sunday at 2:10 a.m., Theodore Joe Wallace, 41, of Jay, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence criminal mischief and criminal threatening.

10:05 p.m., Brandon Scott Flagg, 29, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 3:08 p.m., Leon R. Moulton, 36, of Norridgewock, was arrested on two warrants for failure to appear and with violating conditions of release, criminal trespass and operating after suspension.

3:31 p.m., Gene Lee Burgess, 43, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

4:30 p.m., Edward Marc Treannie, 54, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fine.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 1:37 a.m., Jason Sheehan, 34, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

