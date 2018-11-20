The Augusta Nature Club will hold its luncheon meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, at the Capital Area Technical Center, 40 Pierce Drive in Augusta.

Lunch will be served at noon, followed by a brief business meeting. Glenn Hodgkins, of Hallowell, will give a program about migratory and breeding birds in Kennebec County.

Hodgkins plays a big part in the Augusta Birding Club. The Maine Breeding Bird Atlas, a five-year effort to document all the breeding species of birds in every corner of Maine, will be discussed.

Lunch will cost $7. To RSVP, call Jackie McNeill at 622-2419 by Wednesday, Nov. 21.

