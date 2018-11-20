GARDINER — Gardiner Regional Middle School has announced its Falcons for the Month for the first quarter, September, October and November.

They are Taryn Nichols, Danica Martin, Sophie Guthrie, Katelyn Sieberg, Clara Dudley, Ethan Tibbetts, Leanne Bourgoin-Thompson, Abby Hilt and Samantha Miller.

Photo courtesy of Gardiner Regional Middle School

These students were chosen by the teachers on their team or the Allied Arts teachers as Students of the Week. The criteria used by each team may vary, but could include work ethic, academic excellence, kindness to others, cooperation, and other core values in the school.

