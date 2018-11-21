IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 6:25 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Mount Vernon Avenue.
7:21 a.m., burglary from a motor vehicle was reported on Cedar Street.
9:43 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Oxford Street.
10:41 a.m., harassment was reported on Pierce Drive.
11:57 a.m., fraud offenses were reported on Civic Center Drive.
12:12 p.m., harassment was reported on Middle Street.
1:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Noyes Court.
1:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Cony Street.
5:38 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported on New England Road.
7:09 p.m., theft was reported on Stephen King Drive.
7:12 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Glenridge Drive.
9:11 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
11:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Route 3.
IN GARDINER, Tuesday at 9:09 a.m., theft was reported on Spring Street.
6:13 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Phillips Street.
7:29 p.m., a break-in was reported on Central Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Tuesday at 6:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.
Wednesday at 3:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Wilson Pond Road.
ARREST
IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 5:07 p.m., Jeffrey Paul Grenier, 30, of Augusta, was arrested on Patterson Street and charged with violation of probation.
-
Sports
Cony joins Winslow/Gardiner girls hockey team
-
Varsity Maine
A day early, Portland wins traditional holiday game with Deering
-
Business
Central Maine bracing for holiday shopping blast
-
Local & State
Shelters expect heavy holiday demand driven by high winds, frigid temperatures
-
Sports
Sidelines: Fear not, New England: Celtics fans should relax despite slow start