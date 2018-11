IN ANSON, Tuesday at 2:08 p.m., theft was reported on Long Falls Dam Road.

IN CANAAN, Tuesday at 1:58 p.m., theft was reported on Chestnut Street.

IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Tuesday at 3:29 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Access Road.

6:05 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Bigelow Mountain Road.

IN CLINTON, Tuesday at 4:58 p.m., theft was reported on Horseback Road.

IN DETROIT, Tuesday at 11:32 a.m., vandalism was reported on Troy Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:50 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Skowhegan Road.

10:52 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Burns Street.

10:59 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Center Road.

11 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Adams Road.

11:01 a.m., a scam complaint was made on Middle Road.

11:29 a.m., a case involving breaking and entering was reported on Montcalm Street.

12 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bunker Avenue.

3 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Norridgewock Road.

5:10 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

5:23 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Skowhegan Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9:11 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

10:55 a.m., criminal mischief involving vandalism was reported on Main Street.

1 p.m., harassment was reported on Lincoln Street.

2:52 p.m., harassment was reported on Quebec Street.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 11:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 12:20 p.m., a scam complaint was made on River Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., fraud or forgery was reported.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 12:35 p.m., a harassment complaint was made on Powers Road.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 1:27 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Bennett Avenue.

3:02 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on East Street.

5:06 p.m., a scam complaint was made on Eaton Mountain Road.

Wednesday at 6:59 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Avenue.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 7:55 a.m., theft was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

7:55 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Kelsey Street.

7:57 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Lincoln Street.

8:49 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Webber Street.

9:34 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Burrill Street.

9:45 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Mathews Avenue.

10:45 a.m., assault was reported on Colby Street.

11:16 a.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Burrill Street.

12:34 p.m., theft was reported on Elm Street.

12:37 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Morrill Avenue.

1:17 p.m., a person was reported missing by a caller on Wilson Street.

2:12 p.m., a motor vehicle burglary was reported on Burleigh Street.

3:09 p.m., harassment was reported on Kennebec Street.

3:53 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Violette Avenue.

6 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on West River Road.

7 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Colby Street.

7:44 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Waterville Commons Drive.

10:35 p.m., a noise complaint was made on College Avenue.

IN WILTON, Tuesday at 2:41 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.

3:54 p.m., threatening was reported on Village View Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 3:55 p.m., Juli Ann Howard, 45, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of violating a condition of release.

