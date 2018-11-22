IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:34 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Lincoln Street.

9:17 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

7:11 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Gage Street.

8:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.

Thursday at 12:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.

12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Drive.

4:21 a.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Bond Brook Road.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:35 p.m., Tiffany Anna Lutz, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on Hospital Street on a warrant.

4:30 p.m., a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on Cony Street and charged with theft and possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor.

SUMMONS

IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:37 p.m., Jodi D. Cochran, 33, of Fairfield, was summonsed on a charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violation a condition of release.

