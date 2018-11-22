IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 8:34 a.m., juvenile offenses were reported on Lincoln Street.
9:17 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.
7:11 p.m., criminal threatening was reported on Gage Street.
8:37 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Civic Center Drive.
Thursday at 12:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Northern Avenue.
12:18 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Memorial Drive.
4:21 a.m., misuse of 911 was reported on Bond Brook Road.
ARRESTS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 1:35 p.m., Tiffany Anna Lutz, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on Hospital Street on a warrant.
4:30 p.m., a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested on Cony Street and charged with theft and possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor.
SUMMONS
IN AUGUSTA, Wednesday at 12:37 p.m., Jodi D. Cochran, 33, of Fairfield, was summonsed on a charges of operating while license suspended or revoked and violation a condition of release.
