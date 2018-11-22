IN CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Wednesday at 8:53 a.m., assault was reported on Commons Circle.

8:43 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Wednesday at 11:00 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hill Road.

2:23 p.m., bad checks were reported on Mutton Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 11:39 a.m., a scam was reported on Cayer Lane.

12:05 p.m., forgery or fraud was reported on Norridgewock Road.

1:33 p.m., assault was reported on Prescott Drive.

5:05 p.m., an attempt to locate a person, vehicle or item led to an arrest on Skowhegan Road.

5:49 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8:53 a.m., trespassing was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

1:53 p.m., disturbance was reported on Wilton Road.

4:35 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Wilton Road.

9:26 p.m., theft or fraud was reported on Pillsbury Lane.

IN KINGFIELD, Wednesday at 2:02 p.m., an incident involving hazardous materials was reported on Main Street.

2:17 p.m., a fire service call was reported on Main Street.

2:20 p.m., a smoke investigation was requested on Main Street.

2:33 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Main Street.

2:35 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 3:19 p.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Lower Mills Road.

Thursday at 1:25 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Nichols Street.

IN OAKLAND, Wednesday at 9:03 a.m., fraud or forgery was reported on East Side Trail.

6:27 p.m., theft was reported on Pullen Drive.

Thursday at 12:08 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on First Park Drive.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 4:36 p.m., a scam was reported on Birchwood Terrace.

4:52 p.m., a scam was reported on Hartland Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 9:48 a.m., theft was reported on Cross Street.

9:48 a.m., violation of bail or protection order was reported on Hilltop Drive.

3:09 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Norridgewock Avenue.

6:23 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

8:22 p.m., disturbance was reported on Robinson Street.

8:58 p.m., harassment was reported on French Street.

Thursday at 12:24 a.m., a motor vehicle complaint led to an arrest on Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 9:15 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:15 a.m., an arrest was made on College Avenue.

4:51 p.m., shoplifting was reported in JFK Plaza.

6:08 p.m., sex offenses were reported on Kelsey Street.

6:38 p.m., assault was reported on North Street.

9:46 p.m., a report of a domestic dispute led to an arrest on Silver Street.

Thursday at 2:55 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Elm Street.

IN WILTON, Wednesday at 5:47 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

IN WINSLOW, Wednesday at 12:22 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on China Road.

4:05 p.m., harassment was reported on Frawley Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:20 a.m., Shannon L. Dupree, 41, of Livermore, was arrested on a probation hold and a charge of refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force.

10:05 a.m., Angie Marie Braley, 38, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on two warrants for violation of bail.

10:34 p.m., Troy Anthony Hampton, 25, of Livermore Falls, was arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court, probation revocation and three counts of unpaid fines.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 10:16 a.m., Hunter Lawrence Patten, 24, of Hartland, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court.

6:13 p.m., Bobbi Ray Frappier, 41, of Fairfield, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

9:10 p.m., Stephanie Alexis Freeman, 29, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of violating administrative release.

Thursday at 2:21 a.m., Tyler James McLean, 21, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

3:18 a.m., Joan Giola French, 60, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, with one prior conviction.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 7:34 a.m., Michael Cassiani, 32, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

10:12 p.m., Vladislava Kubrina, 28, of Tallinn, Estonia, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Thursday at 1:27 a.m., Alan D. Kornsey, 20, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of operating under the influence and illegal possession of alcohol by a minor.

