AUGUSTA — Runners braved cold conditions to compete in the annual Gasping Gobbler 5K run Thursday at Cony High School.

James Olivier was the top male finisher for the race, while Vanessa Holman was the top female finisher. Prizes for the race, by age group, are food. The first place finisher gets a turkey, while the second place finisher gets a pie and third place receives dinner rolls. The top overall finishers — Olivier and Holman — receive all three, along with a turkey-topped trophy.

The temperature at the start of the race was seven degrees, with a -10 degree wind chill, according to the National Weather Service.

Share

< Previous

Next >