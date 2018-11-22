SKOWHEGAN — Closed cases for May 29-June 29, 2018, in Skowhegan District Court and Somerset County Superior Court.

Abraham Adams, 41, of Skowhegan, operating/permitting operate no ID/validation displayed June 3, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Anthony Adams, 70, of Hartland, unlawful cutting trees Nov. 12, 2013, in Hartland; $100 fine, $5,169.11 restitution.

Thomas Aitken, 23, of Milford, Massachusetts, operating under the influence March 16, 2018, in West Forks; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Stephen Allen-Cairone, 25, of Warwick, Rhode Island, operating vehicle without license April 23, 2018, in Anson; $150 fine.

Jacob D. Alward, 26, of Fairfield, failure to register vehicle April 6, 2018, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

Luanne R. Armstrong, 34, of Bingham, negotiate a worthless instrument July 3, 2016, in Skowhegan dismissed. Operating after license suspended or revoked March 25, 2018, in Bingham; $250 fine, 15-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation, same date and town; dismissed.

Ian Baker, 44, of Hyannis, Massachusetts, fishing without valid license April 18, 2018, in Hartland; $100 fine. Operating without safety equipment April 18, 2018, in Hartland; $100 fine.

Scott J. Barnes, 50, of Raymond, New Hampshire, attaching false plates April 20, 2018, in Fairfield;

Travis Scott Barrett Sr., 30, of Skowhegan, aggravated assault April 11, 2018, in Madison; 12-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Mason Barry, 25, of Naples, criminal mischief and trespass by motor vehicle, Sept. 3, 2017, in Highland Plantation; dismissed.

Craig Baude, 24, of Waterford, Connecticut, unlawful possession of scheduled drug March 16, 2018, in Madison; $400 fine.

Chase A. Beane, 22, of Moscow, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 24, 2018, in Moscow; $100 fine.

Kellie A. Beaulieu, 38, of Fairfield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 6, 2017, in Fairfield; $400 fine, 12-month Department of Corrections sentence, $480 restitution. Three counts unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, March 6 and 7, 2017, in Fairfield; dismissed.

David L. Bellefleur, 30, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked May 9, 2017, in Fairfield; $250 fine. Violating condition of release May 14, 2018, in Fairfield; five-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 14, 2018, in Fairfield; five-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 12, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Wendy L. Belyea, 47, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 24, 2018, in Skowhegan; $200 fine, $7.09 restitution.

Andrew G. Bengston, 63, of Millbury, Massachusetts, failure to present all-terrain vehicle registration April 20, 2018, in Hartland; $100 fine.

Martin W. Bennett, 53, of Winslow, negotiating a worthless instrument Dec. 21, 2016, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Bobby J. Bernard, 32, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked April 23, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine. Possessing suspended driver’s license, same date and town; dismissed.

Kelly Bigelow, 20, of New Portland, minor consuming liquor April 4, 2018, in Madison; $200 fine.

James N. Blynn, 40, of Greenville Junction, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 19, 2018, in West Middlesex Canal Grant; $200 fine.

Scott Boardman, 53, of Palm Coast, Florida, criminal trespass July 7, 2017, in Madison; $100 fine. Violating condition of release July 10, 2017, in Skowhegan; $250 fine. Theft by unauthorized use of property July 4, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine. Operating vehicle without license July 4, 2017, in Madison; $200 fine.

Caleb Boivin, 18, of Waterville, operating vehicle without license Aug. 20, 2017, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

Alban D. Bouchard, 58, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Nov. 2, 2017, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 29, 2017, and Oct. 30, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Kaleb Oscar Bowring, 25, of Norridgewock, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 13, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Julie E. Bradley, 55, of Moscow, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate April 22, 2018, in Fairfield; $50 fine.

Kelly Breton, 45, of Benton, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate April 24, 2018, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

Chad J. Briggs, 33, of Oakland, theft by deception Oct. 31, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Christopher Lee Brown, 43, of Skowhegan, domestic violence terrorizing May 26, 2018, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 26, 2018, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 26, 2018, in Skowhegan; 48-hour jail sentence.

David J. Brown, 28, of Bangor, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures March 24, 2018, in Harmony; 30-day jail sentence.

Kassandra Brown, 24, of Fairfield, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place Aug. 20, 2017, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Matthew L. Brown, 29, of Norridgewock, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water April 19, 2018, in Madison; $100 fine.

Milton C. Brown Jr., 49, of Buxton, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water July 4, 2017, in Solon; $100 fine.

Mitchell David Brown Jr., 39, of Freedom, operating under the influence April 13, 2018, in Palmyra; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Stephen Brown, 34, of Pittsfield, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 16, 2018, in Pittsfield; $400 fine, $400 suspended, four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months and one day suspended, two-year probation. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town; dismissed. Criminal forfeiture or property, March 16, 2018.

Zachary Burnham, 27, of Winslow, violating protection from abuse order June 8, 2018, in Fairfield; five-day jail sentence.

Wesley Keith Chalmers, 41, of Winslow, domestic violence assault Feb. 17, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed. Violating condition of release March 20, 2018, in Skowhegan; 10-day jail sentence.

Wassim Chaouki, 20, of Levis, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Dec. 29, 2017, in West Forks; dismissed.

Johnathan M. Chapman, 25, of Fairfield, operating under the influence Dec. 29, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine, three-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Virginia C. Clifford, 59, of Anson, failure to vaccinate dog against rabies April 24, 2018, in Anson; $100 fine. Failure to vaccinate dog against rabies April 24, 2018, in Anson; $100 fine, Failure to vaccinate dog against rabies April 24, 2018, in Anson; $100 fine. Failure to vaccinate dog against rabies April 24, 2018, in Anson; $100 fine.

Alixandra B. Cobb, 19, of Norridgewock, violating condition of release March 21, 2018, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Jodi D. Cochran, 33, of Fairfield, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 18, 2017, in Fairfield; $400 fine, 180-day all suspended jail sentence, one-year probation.

Jesse R. Cole Jr., 18, of North Anson, reckless conduct March 5, 2018, in Anson; dismissed.

Thomas S. Coleman, 36, of West Forks, permitting dog to leave owner’s control April 23, 2018, in Dennistown; $100 fine.

Steven Cook, 24, of Belfast, operating under the influence April 2, 2018, in Palmyra; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Kolby B. Coro, 18, of Athens, marijuana: under 21 years of age May 14, 2018, in Skowhegan; $300 fine.

Marc H. Courtemance Sr., 72, of Athens, burning without permit April 24, 2018, in Athens; $500 fine.

Matthew D. Cyr, 31, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release May 12, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Sherry Damato, 46, of Norridgewock, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place April 10, 2018, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Daniel M. Darinzo, 53, of Stamford, Connecticut, fish violation of number, amount, weight or size June 1, 2018, in T1-R1 NBKP; $120 fine.

Ty E. Dauphinee Jr., 24, of Skowhegan, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate April 15, 2018, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

Trevor L. Davies, 31, of Newport, California, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer June 26, 2018, in Palmyra; 90-day jail sentence.

Joshua S. Davis, 29, of Canaan, assault April 22, 2018, in Skowhegan; $300 fine, 12-day jail sentence. Terrorizing April 22, 2018, in Skowhegan; 12-day jail sentence. Refusing to submit to arrest or detention, physical force, and violating condition of release, same date and town; dismissed.

Taylor Davis, 21, of St. Albans, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 5, 2018, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Ashley D. Dexter, 32, of Embden, hindering apprehension of prosecution July 30, 2017, in North Anson; dismissed.

Shawn R. Doody, 21, of Skowhegan, failure to provide correct name, address, date of birth June 11, 2018, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

Debbie A. Dorr, 53, of Bingham, operating under the influence Jan. 27, 2018, in Madison; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Ashley Doucette, 27, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked April 21, 2018, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Alfred Dunbar, 37, of Belgrade, kindling fire without permission May 26, 2018, in Bald Mountain Township T2-R3; $100 fine.

Gradyn M. Dyer, 21, of Waterville, assault March 19, 2018, in Skowhegan; $300 fine, 364-day jail sentence. Assault on an officer May 6, 2018, in Madison; four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 10 months suspended, two-year probation.

Pamela Everett, 58, of Skowhegan, operating vehicle without license Jan. 14, 2017, in Madison; dismissed.

Stephen J. Evers, 22, of Albion, operating while license suspended or revoked April 7, 2018, in Fairfield; $250 fine.

Damien Samuel Fellows, 39, of Fairfield, violating condition of release April 13, 2018, in Fairfield; 24-hour jail sentence.

Shayne F. Fitzmaurice II, 34, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked April 4, 2018, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Shaun M. Flanagin, 39, of Madison, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Sept. 27, 2017, in Madison; $500 fine. Domestic violence assault, same date and town; dismissed.

Mathew L. Flanders, 32, of Athens, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 30, 2018, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Erica Fortier, 23, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 18, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Lisa J. Foster, 47, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 20, 2018, in Palmyra; $200 fine.

Nathan R. Fraser, 29, of Palmyra, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 8, 2018, in Palmyra; $400 fine.

Kirk E. Frederick, 43, of Norridgewock, failure to register vehicle March 20, 2018, in Madison; $100 fine.

Paul French, 42, of Jackman, violating condition of release March 12, 2018, in Jackman; $200 fine. Operating vehicle without license, same date and town; dismissed.

Matthew P. Frye, 34, of Skowhegan, disorderly conduct, loud noise, private place April 15, 2018, in Madison; 48-hour jail sentence.

Crystal M. Gagne, 38, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Oct. 3, 2016, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Zackery E. Gagnon, 26, of Vassalboro, theft by unauthorized use of property June 22, 2018, in Norridgewock; 180-day jail sentence, all but three days suspended, one-year administrative release.

Ronald Gatto, 60, of Fairfield, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 13, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

John F. Gilboy, 43, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Jan. 27, 2017, in Palmyra; 30-day jail sentence.

Thomas Giroux III, 64, of Jackman, shooting from motor vehicle Feb. 3, 2018, in Dennistown; $100 fine.

Jesse Golding, 33, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked April 7, 2018, in Fairfield; $250 fine.

Robert Graves, 70, of Phippsburg, discharging firearm or crossbow near dwelling and entering or causing a projectile to enter a place illegally Feb. 9, 2018, in Bingham; dismissed.

Damian M. Green, 32, of Westbrook, stalking — serious inconvenience/emotional distress June 1, 2016, in Skowhegan; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months suspended, two-year probation.

Meltiah B. Greene, 21, of Madison, operating under the influence April 21, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

John Griffin, 46, of Skowhegan, violating protection from abuse order March 21, 2018, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence.

Patrick Grigway, 24, of Norridgewock, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate Feb. 24, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed. Violating condition of release May 14, 2018, in Skowhegan; 24-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked May 14, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed. Attaching false plates, same date and town; dismissed.

Sven Grikscheit, 41, of Skowhegan, reckless conduct March 30, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Jason E. Guenette, 43, of Canaan, disposing of lighted material May 29, 2018, in Canaan; $100 fine.

Cassitty Hargreaves, no date of birth listed, of North New Portland, littering April 5, 2018, in Embden; $100 fine.

Emily P. Hartley, 20, of Canaan, burglary March 24, 2018, in Canaan; dismissed. Assault March 24, 2018, in Canaan; $300 fine. Assault, same date and town; dismissed.

Joshua J. Hartley, 33, of Canaan, operating under the influence April 22, 2018, in Fairfield; $700 fine, nine-month jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension. Operating after habitual offender revocation April 22, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, six-month jail sentence. Aggravated operating after revocation, same date and town; dismissed. Operating after habitual offender revocation May 31, 2018, in Canaan; $1,000 fine, nine-month jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 31, 2018, in Canaan; 30-day jail sentence.

Scott F. Haskell, 39, of Skowhegan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 20, 2018, in Skowhegan; $300 fine, $7.67 restitution.

Eric A. Hatfield, 31, of Bingham, causing death of person while committing traffic infraction Nov. 6, 2017, in Norridgewock; $1,000 fine, four-year license and registration suspension.

Jeffrey A. Havens, 52, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked April 27, 2018, in Hartland; $250 fine.

Jesse P. Hensley, 28, of Pinnacle, North Carolina, failure to register vehicle July 10, 2017, in St. Albans; 24-hour jail sentence. Motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 13, 2018, in Canaan; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked June 13, 2018, in Canaan; $250 fine. Violating condition of release June 13, 2018, in Canaan; 48-hour jail sentence.

Elliott E. Hewitt, 71, of Canaan, domestic violence terrorizing April 14, 2018, in Canaan; dismissed.

Levi G. Jackson Jr., 61, of Augusta, failure to extinguish fire July 4, 2016, in New Portland; dismissed.

Joshua S. Johnson, 36, of Vassalboro, fishing without valid license May 24, 2018, in Skowhegan; $150 fine.

Tabitha Jones, 21, of Pittsfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 24, 2017, in Palmyra; $400 fine, $106.60 restitution.

Donald M. Keene, 68, of Skowhegan, operation of defective vehicle April 11, 2018, in Skowhegan; 12-hour jail sentence.

Deyon Kitchin, 22, of Madison, burglary Feb. 24, 2016, in Anson; eight-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but eight months suspended, three-year probation, $1,155.34 restitution.

Lawrence Knowles, 52, of Norridgewock, criminal mischief Nov. 17, 2017, in Norridgewock; 10-day jail sentence.

Ronald L. Lane, 63, of Smithfield, domestic violence assault May 13, 2017, in Smithfield; dismissed.

Gerttude Adeline Lawrence, 36, of Skowhegan, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit April 3, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine. Displaying fictitious vehicle certificate, same date and town; dismissed.

Derek R. Leavitt, 29, of St. Albans, operating while license suspended or revoked April 21, 2018, in St. Albans; $250 fine.

James S. Lee, 33, of Madison, operating while license suspended or revoked May 10, 2014, in Skowhegan; $500 fine. Attaching false plates, same date and town; dismissed.

Dana A. Lemay, 58, of Norwalk, Connecticut, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water April 21, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Denise A. Lewis, 50, of Wellington, operating under the influence July 18, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Reid Liberty, 29, of Fairfield, violating condition of release April 20, 2018, in Madison; $100 fine.

Victoria Lincoln, 27, of Springvale, operating vehicle without license April 25, 2018, in Pittsfield; $150 fine.

Rebecca L. Lizotte, 19, of Fairfield, assault Sept. 6, 2017, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Whitney C. Logan, 31, of Hartland, reckless conduct March 26, 2018, in Pittsfield; 48-hour jail sentence.

Ricky L. Malcolm, 55, of West Bath, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 26, 2018, in Bald Mountain Township T2-R3; $100 fine.

Ryan P. Mann, 37, of Skowhegan, domestic violence reckless conduct Oct. 26, 2017, in Skowhegan; three-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation, $35,000 restitution.

Guy L. McCullough III, 36, of Hudson, theft by deception Nov. 12, 2017, in St. Albans; five-day jail sentence, $80 restitution.

James D. McInnis, 37, of Madison, illegal possession of firearm Nov. 17, 2017, in Madison; 23-month Department of Corrections sentence.

Trisha L. Mecca, 38, of Canaan, operating under the influence Dec. 21, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Caleb A. Mellows, 25, of Fairfield, operating under the influence April 24, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 48-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension, Criminal mischief April 24, 2018, in Fairfield; 48-hour jail sentence; criminal mischief, same date and town; dismissed.

Kelly Merrill, 55, of Skowhegan, burglary of motor vehicle April 17, 2018, in Madison; 180-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year administrative release, $1,200 restitution. Criminal mischief April 17, 2018, in Madison; 12-hour jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 17, 2018, in Madison; 12-hour jail sentence. Violating protection from abuse order June 19, 2018, in Norridgewock; 24-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release June 19, 2018, in Norridgewock; 24-hour jail sentence.

Jessica J. Merrow, 33, of Hartland, operating while license suspended or revoked April 28, 2018, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Colby Michaud, 25, of Fairfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Sept. 17, 2017, in Fairfield; 60-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked May 26, 2018, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Brian Morin, 23, of Anson, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 25, 2018, in Madison; $500 fine, 24-hour jail sentence.

Cody P. Morin, 23, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence April 5, 2018, in Canaan; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Nicole L. Morse, 33, of Skowhegan, unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs March 30, 2018, in Skowhegan; $400 fine, $400 suspended, five-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but nine months and one day suspended, two-year probation. Unlawful possession of cocaine base, same date and town; dismissed. Criminal forfeiture of property, March 30, 2018, in Skowhegan.

Paul A. Mullen, 38, of Cornville, burning prohibited material April 28, 2018, in Cornville; $50 fine.

Keith A. Newton, 48, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 29, 2018, in Fairfield; $250 fine.

Tyler K. Nicolson, 32, of Mercer, fugitive from justice June 9, 2018, in Mercer; dismissed.

Conrad Nile, 43, of Concord Township, domestic violence assault Oct. 27, 2017, in Canaan; 364-day jail sentence, all but 60 days suspended, two-year probation. Operating under the influence May 31, 2018, in Skowhegan; $600 fine, 30-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension. Violating condition of release May 31, 2018, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Domestic violence assault June 10, 2018, in Anson; 30-day jail sentence. Domestic violence assault June 8, 2018, and domestic violence terrorizing, June 10, 2018, both in Anson; dismissed. Violating condition of release June 10, 2018, in Anson; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release June 10, 2018, in Anson; 30-day jail sentence.

James L. O’Clair, 21, of Embden, operating ATV on land of another without permission April 26, 2017, in Embden; $150 fine.

Shawn M. Oberheim, 45, of Skowhegan, operating under the influence Feb. 24, 2018, in Canaan; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence.

Marion Parsons, 49, of Palmyra, violating protection from abuse order June 6, 2018, in Palmyra; 48-hour jail sentence.

Todd Parsons, 42, of Palmyra, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures June 6, 2018, in Palmyra; five-day jail sentence. Possession of hypodermic apparatuses June 6, 2018, in Palmyra; five-day jail sentence.

Samuel J. Perkins, 28, no town of residence listed, hunting or possessing wild turkey without permit May 3, 2018, in Madison; $500 fine.

Matthew Petraitis, 36, of Jackman, operating under the influence April 14, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Stephen M. Pinkham, 38, of Bangor, violating condition of release April 2, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

April L. Plourde, 35, of Cornville, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water May 26, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Nicholas Poirier, 35, of Canaan, operating under the influence June 7, 2018, in Skowhegan; $700 fine, 364-day jail sentence, all but 14 days suspended, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension. Operating vehicle without license June 7, 2018, in Skowhegan; 14-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town; dismissed.

Tammi J. Pomeroy, 52, of Anson, two counts of negotiating a worthless instrument April 3, 2017, and May 3, 2017, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Danielle M. Pressey, 34, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked March 31, 2018, in Skowhegan; $500 fine. Attaching false plates March 31, 2018, in Skowhegan; $100 fine.

Christopher R. Raiche, 27, of Skowhegan, operating while license suspended or revoked April 16, 2018, in Fairfield; $250 fine.

Hayden Ratner, 30, of Unity, operating after habitual offender revocation April 1, 2017, in Fairfield; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence. Operating under the influence April 1, 2017, in Fairfield; $700 fine, 30-day jail sentence, three-year license and registration suspension. Operating under the influence and operating while license suspended or revoked, same date and town; dismissed.

Dick E. Raymond Jr., 29, of Fairfield, domestic violence assault Aug. 27, 2016, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Matthew Reilly, 29, of Canaan, criminal mischief April 23, 2018, in Skowhegan; six-month jail sentence. Domestic violence assault, same date and town; dismissed.

Elizabeth H. Rich, 20, of Skowhegan, violating condition of release Dec. 22, 2017, in Madison; 12-hour jail sentence. Violating condition of release Jan. 9, 2018, in Madison; 12-hour jail sentence. Allowing minor to possess or consume liquor Jan. 9, 2018, in Madison; $250 fine. Violating condition of release May 4, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed. Minor possessing liquor, Oct. 31, 2017, in Madison; dismissed.

Jeffrey A. Richards, 56, of Greenville, operating unregistered snowmobile Feb. 19, 2018, in Tomhegan Township; $50 fine.

Tasha M. Ritter, 32, of Benton, operating under the influence March 17, 2018, in Fairfield; $700 fine, 10-day jail sentence, three-year license suspension. Operating vehicle without license, same date and town; dismissed.

Alexander A. Rizza III, 30, of Waterville, violating condition of release Sept. 22, 2017, in Pittsfield; four-day jail sentence. Operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 22, 2017, in Pittsfield; $250 fine.

Kaylene C. Robbins, 23, of North Anson, use of drug paraphernalia April 9, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Norman A. Robertson, no date of birth listed, of Pittsfield, keeping dangerous dog April 7, 2018, in Pittsfield; $250 fine, $313.20 restitution. Allowing dog to be at large, same date and town; dismissed.

Joseph I. Robinson, 60, of Benton, displaying fictitious vehicle certificate April 14, 2018, in Fairfield; $150 fine.

Steven Routhier, 29, of Moscow, aggravated assault April 17, 2018, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Angela D. Roy, 44, of Canaan, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 14, 2017, in Palmyra; 30-day jail sentence.

Erika M. St. Pierre, 33, of Farmingdale, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 23, 2018, in Fairfield; $500 fine.

Anthony E. Salisbury, 24, of Solon, arson July 24, 2017, in Solon; five-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but six months suspended, three-year probation, $2,000 restitution. Theft by insurance deception and arson, same date and town; dismissed.

Joshua R. Savage, 29, of Norridgewock, operating while license suspended or revoked April 26, 2018, in Skowhegan; $250 fine.

Jason P. Scholten, 37, of St. Albans, attaching false plates May 4, 2018, in Canaan; $100 fine.

Edward A. Schultz, 50, of New Portland, operating under the influence May 2, 2017, in New Portland; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Jason Michael Sears, 36, of Skowhegan, operate after habitual offender revocation April 7, 2018, in Solon; $1,000 fine, two-year Department of Corrections sentence. Aggravated criminal mischief April 7, 2018, in Solon; one-year Department of Corrections sentence. Failing to make oral or written accident report April 7, 2018, in Solon; 30-day jail sentence. Operating after habitual offender revocation March 24, 2018, in Bingham; $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, two-year Department of Corrections sentence.

Richard Servidio, 20, of Lewiston, operating under the influence Dec. 9, 2017, in Pittsfield; $500 fine, 150-day license suspension.

Madeline Shrader, 20, of Canaan, minor possessing liquor Jan. 22, 2018, in Skowhegan; $200 fine.

Trent A. Soucy, 25, of Fort Mill, South Carolina, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures May 13, 2018, in Smithfield; 30-day jail sentence. Domestic violence assault, same date and town; dismissed.

Shaun Spencer, 32, of Skowhegan, violating protection from abuse order May 24, 2018, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release May 24, 2018, in Skowhegan; 30-day jail sentence. Two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, same date and town; dismissed.

Aaron E. Spiller, 43, of Portland, carrying passenger on ATV without head gear May 26, 2018, in West Forks; $100 fine.

Katherine E. Taylor, 39, of Anson, permitting unlawful use Sept. 26, 2017, in New Portland; dismissed.

Richard A. Thompson, 52, of Skowhegan, operating after habitual offender revocation Oct. 24, 2017, in Skowhegan; $500 fine, 30-day jail sentence.

Travis S. Thompson, 36, of Garland, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Feb. 3, 2018, in Palmyra; 30-day jail sentence.

Bruce W. Tillson Jr., 41, of Skowhegan, burglary April 3, 2018, in Skowhegan; four-year Department of Corrections sentence, all but 90 days suspended, two-year probation, $1,718 restitution. Violating condition of release April 3, 2018, in Skowhegan; 90-day jail sentence. Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, same date and town; dismissed.

Michael Towle, 45, of Pittsfield, gross sexual assault June 1, 2017, in Pittsfield; 20-year Department of Corrections sentence. Gross sexual assault, same date and town; dismissed.

Allard Tremblay, 62, of St. Albans, fishing without valid license June 4, 2018, in Hartland; $100 fine.

Christy R. Tripp, 40, of Canaan, disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise June 7, 2018, in Skowhegan; 24-hour jail sentence.

Cody A. Turcotte, 23, of Cornville, kindling fire without permission May 26, 2018, in Bald Mountain Township T2-R3; $100 fine.

Deven A. Turner, 25, of Palmyra, unlawful possession of scheduled drug April 21, 2017, in Palmyra; dismissed.

Leo P. Valcourt, 45, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order June 10, 2018, in Fairfield; 10-day jail sentence.

Cole Cannon Verville, 20, of Skowhegan, failing to stop for an officer April 2, 2018, in Norridgewock; dismissed. Marijuana: under 21 years of age Feb. 22, 2018, in Fairfield; dismissed.

Nicholas Wagner, 34, of Pittsfield, violating condition of release April 26, 2018, in Pittsfield; 40-day jail sentence. Violating condition of release April 26, 2018, in Pittsfield; 40-day jail sentence.

Jessica Weaver, 27, of Dexter, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Feb. 17, 2018, in Palmyra; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 180-day jail sentence, all but 30 days suspended, one-year probation. Falsifying physical evidence, same date and town; dismissed. Violating condition of release Feb. 23, 2018, in Madison; 30-day jail sentence.

John R. White, 73, of Athens, burning without permit Nov. 25, 2017, in Athens; $50 fine.

Katie M. White, 31, of Pittsfield, allowing dog to be at large April 15, 2018, in Pittsfield; $250 fine. Keeping dangerous dog, same date and town; dismissed.

Gerald Withee, 48, of Canaan, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water June 2, 2018, in Bald Mountain Township T2-R3; $100 fine.

John D. Williams, 30, of Norridgewock, unlawful possession of cocaine base and unlawful furnishing scheduled drug April 21, 2018, in Norridgewock; dismissed.

Anthony J. Williford, 28, of Skowhegan, theft by deception Sept. 11, 2016, in Skowhegan; dismissed.

Patrick G. Wyman, 23, of Kingfield, domestic violence criminal threatening Nov. 7, 2017, in New Portland; dismissed.

Jason A. York, 37, of Cornville, domestic violence assault April 29, 2017, in Cornville; dismissed.

