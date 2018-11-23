The Jefferson Area Community Food Pantry supplied food to 56 families on Nov. 14, representing 125 family members. The pantry’s largest attendance to date. Organizers are pleased and excited to add new folks. In addition to fresh produce from Twin Villages Food Bank Farm and Good Shepherd Food Bank, non perishables, fresh eggs, bread, pumpkin pies, turkeys, plus additional assorted meats were available.

Generous donations were received from several churches and community citizens and are greatly appreciated during this holiday season. Those who would like to donate food, please call the number 315-1134. Monetary donations can be sent by check and made out to St. Giles Church, P.O. Box 34, Jefferson, ME 04348 with “JACFB” written in the memo area.

The pantry’s next opening is Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Its December opening dates are two weeks in a row this year from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19, at St. Giles Church, 72 Gardiner Road, Route 126, Jefferson.

For more information, call 315-1134.

