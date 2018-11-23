Waterville continued its longstanding tradition of brightening downtown with its Parade of Lights as 35 floats ushered in Santa Claus, who took up temporary working quarters at Kringleville in Castonguay Square, where children awaited him for interviews and photo opportunities.

The parade lined up at Head of Falls, turned up Union Street to College Avenue, then turned left at the fire station, turned left again onto Main Street and streamed down the thoroughfare to Front Street.

The lights on the city’s holiday evergreen were fired up at Castonguay Square, where hot chocolate was available. Holiday music set the tone and Arctic animals welcomed the crowds.

