IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:12 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.
10 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Hospital Street.
10:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.
10:59 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Franklin Avenue.
1:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.
2:49 p.m., police recovered property on Crossing Way.
2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.
4:25 p.m., fraud was reported on Cony Street.
5:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.
5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.
5:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:05 p.m., police recovered property on Western Avenue.
6:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.
8:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Chamberlain Street.
8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.
8:27 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Road.
9:28 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Water Street.
IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.
10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Kennebec River waterfront.
Saturday at 7:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.
7:30 p.m., a loose dog was reported on River Avenue.
Sunday at 3:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pray Street.
IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Berry Road.
12:15 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 202.
Friday at 9:47 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Wilson Pond Road.
IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 5:29 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Dinsmore Road.
IN WAYNE, Saturday at 8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walton Road.
IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Seth’s Way.
SUMMONS
IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 8:02 p.m., a juvenile was issued a summons on a charge of assault after an incident on McArdle Street.
-
Local & State
Retail, medical marijuana licenses up for grabs in Hallowell
-
Local & State
Death of Portland man after car crash is ruled a suicide
-
Varsity Maine
Central Maine sports cross country runners of the year
-
Varsity Maine
Kennebec Journal Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Molly McGrail, Maranacook
-
Varsity Maine
Morning Sentinel Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year: Kahryn Cullenberg