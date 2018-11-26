IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:12 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.

10 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Hospital Street.

10:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

10:59 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Franklin Avenue.

1:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.

2:49 p.m., police recovered property on Crossing Way.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

4:25 p.m., fraud was reported on Cony Street.

5:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

5:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:05 p.m., police recovered property on Western Avenue.

6:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

8:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Chamberlain Street.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

8:27 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Road.

9:28 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Kennebec River waterfront.

Saturday at 7:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

7:30 p.m., a loose dog was reported on River Avenue.

Sunday at 3:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pray Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Berry Road.

12:15 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 202.

Friday at 9:47 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Wilson Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 5:29 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Dinsmore Road.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walton Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Seth’s Way.

SUMMONS

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 8:02 p.m., a juvenile was issued a summons on a charge of assault after an incident on McArdle Street.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
augusta maine, gardiner maine, maine crime, manchester maine, monmouth maine, police log, sidney maine, wayne maine, west gardiner maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles

Augusta and Waterville news

Get news and events from your towns in your inbox every Friday.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.