IN AUGUSTA, Sunday at 8:12 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Water Street.

10 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Hospital Street.

10:10 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

10:59 a.m., a barking dog was reported on Franklin Avenue.

1:06 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Washington Street.

2:49 p.m., police recovered property on Crossing Way.

2:52 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Hospital Street.

4:25 p.m., fraud was reported on Cony Street.

5:23 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on North Street.

5:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Hospital Street.

5:55 p.m., trespassing was reported on Civic Center Drive.

6:05 p.m., police recovered property on Western Avenue.

6:17 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Chapel Street.

8:03 p.m., harassment was reported on Chamberlain Street.

8:16 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Chapel Street.

8:27 p.m., a loose dog was reported on Cony Road.

9:28 p.m., police conducted a pedestrian check on Water Street.

IN GARDINER, Wednesday at 7:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Mount Vernon Street.

10:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at the Kennebec River waterfront.

Saturday at 7:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Street.

7:30 p.m., a loose dog was reported on River Avenue.

Sunday at 3:12 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Pray Street.

IN MONMOUTH, Wednesday at 12:12 p.m., police conducted a welfare check on Berry Road.

12:15 p.m., theft was reported on U.S. Route 202.

Friday at 9:47 a.m., police conducted a welfare check on Wilson Pond Road.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 5:29 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Dinsmore Road.

IN WAYNE, Saturday at 8:45 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Walton Road.

IN WEST GARDINER, Saturday at 6:24 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Seth’s Way.

SUMMONS

IN MANCHESTER, Wednesday at 8:02 p.m., a juvenile was issued a summons on a charge of assault after an incident on McArdle Street.

