IN ANSON, Sunday at 6:27 p.m., an assault was reported on Embden Pond Road.

9:25 p.m., vandalism was reported on Front Street.

IN ATHENS, Monday at 4:04 a.m., a complaint about shots being fired was investigated on Hole In The Wall Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Saturday at 11:59 p.m., trespassing was reported on Stinchfield Hill Road.

IN CLINTON, Sunday at 3:02 p.m., a caller from McNally Road reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 10:47 a.m., a traffic accident causing injuries was reported on Shadagee Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 10:06 a.m., an assault was reported on Page Terrace.

3:57 p.m., police made an arrest after a report of suspicious activity on Center Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Saturday at 9:35 p.m., an assault was reported on Maguire Street at University of Maine.

9:38 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maguire Street at University of Maine.

Sunday at 6:55 a.m., a burglary was reported on Lake Avenue.

2:54 p.m., harassment was reported on Sawtelle Lane.

Monday at 8:53 a.m., noise was reported on Town Farm Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Saturday at 3:27 p.m., trespassing was reported on Industry Road.

IN KINGFIELD, Sunday at 7:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Sunday at 1:28 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from John Street.

IN MOSCOW, Sunday at 8:18 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Canada Road.

IN NEW VINEYARD, Saturday at 10:08 a.m., harassment was reported on New Vineyard Road.

Sunday at 12:29 a.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on New Vineyard Road.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Sunday at 9:38 a.m., a theft was reported on Waterville Road.

6:25 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Frederick Corner Road.

Monday at 12:11 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Ferry Road.

IN PITTSFIELD, Monday at 2:59 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Interstate 95.

7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on F Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Sunday at 10:58 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Dexter Road.

IN SIDNEY, Sunday at 5:29 p.m., a caller from Dinsmore Road reported an intoxicated person was causing problems.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 8:30 a.m., police made an arrest after a report of a disturbance on South Factory Street.

11:25 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

11:55 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital after a report of a disturbance on Cedar Ridge Drive.

2:14 p.m., a burglary of a motor vehicle was reported on Madison Avenue.

4:23 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Fairview Avenue.

4:24 p.m., trespassing was reported on West Front Street.

11:13 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

Monday at 7:05 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a disturbance on High Street.

7:22 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eaton Mountain Road.

IN STRONG, Sunday at 2:37 p.m., a fire with a tree and lines down was reported on Montfort Drive.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 7:59 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Place.

8:46 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on College Avenue.

10:23 a.m., a caller from Hazelwood Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

12:21 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Street.

12:50 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

1:03 p.m., a caller from Front Street reported an unwanted person on the premises.

1:40 p.m., threatening was reported on Summer Street.

3:19 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on West River Road.

5:03 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Avenue.

9:30 p.m., an assault was reported on Water Street.

10:36 p.m., a caller from College Avenue reported an unwanted person on the premises.

IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 2:35 p.m., a traffic accident involving injury was reported on China Road.

4:08 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Benton Avenue.

4:56 p.m., a traffic hazard was reported on Garland Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday at 10:31 p.m., Donald George Wright, 42, of Chesterville, was arrested on a charge of unlawful sexual contact.

Friday at 5:14 a.m., Emily-Anne Bacon, 22, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

9:05 a.m., Robert P. Higgins, 42, of Bernard Township, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

Also at 9:05 a.m., Jamie W. Ruginski, 42, of Bernard Township, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

8:17 p.m., Perry C. Stone, 25, of Jay, was arrested on a charge of operating after suspension.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 8:55 a.m., Michael Earl Grant, 34, of Skowhegan, was arrested on warrants for unpaid fines.

IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:06 p.m., Jacqueline Johnson, 39, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and two counts of violation of conditions of release.

11 p.m., Savannah Hannah, 21, of Waterville, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and violation of a protective order.

