Police are searching the Portland’s West End neighborhood for a man believed to have robbed the Rite Aid at 713 Congress St. earlier this morning.

Portland Police Lt. Robert Martin said the robbery was reported at little after 9:30 a.m. Police were told that a white man in his early 20s had handed a pharmacist a note demanding drugs. He escaped on foot after receiving an unknown quantity of drugs.

Martin said police do not yet know the full contents of the note or whether any threats were made. “At this time I don’t know if he displayed a weapon … or if there was a threat of a weapon,” Martin said.

Martin said the man was last seen headed westbound on Congress Street. Shortly before 10 a.m., a K-9 unit from Scarborough was helping Portland police track the suspect.

“The track is ongoing right now,” he said.

Martin said the suspect was wearing a dark coat with a white lining around the collar and a knit cap with black and white stripes and a white pom-pom on top. He was also described as wearing a red and white scarf to conceal his face.

To provide information anonymously, community members may contact police by text, internet, or phone.

Mobile phone users can text the keyword “GOTCHA” plus their message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at www.portland-police.com or by phone at 207-874-8584.

