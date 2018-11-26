ALFRED – The man took a sip of water from a white paper cup, and as he put it down again on the witness stand in the York County courthouse, his hand was shaking.

He was the first person to testify Monday in the trial of former Massachusetts priest Ronald Paquin, who is accused of sexually abusing two boys repeatedly on trips to Maine in the 1980s.

Paquin befriended him when he was an altar boy and in religious classes at their Haverhill, Mass., parish, the man told the jury. He said the former priest took him out for meals, let him drive his car without a license and took him on trips around the country.

“He tried to be like a pal,” the man said.

He also said Paquin told sexual jokes that quickly led to physical contact, which allegedly occurred in multiple locations including a motel and campground in Kennebunkport. He told the jury that Paquin urged the boy to perform masturbation and oral sex on him, and the former priest also performed those acts on the boy. The abuse allegedly began when the man was as young as 12 or 13 years old and continued through his teenage years.

The accuser has not been publicly identified, and the Portland Press Herald does not name alleged victims of sex crimes without their consent.

Paquin, 76, was one of the priests exposed in the early 2000s by a sweeping Boston Globe investigation into clergy sex abuse. He is now facing criminal charges in York County, and his trial this week could be the first in Maine for a priest embroiled in the Catholic Church’s ongoing scandal. He has pleaded not guilty to all 31 counts against him.

During opening statements on Monday, the attorneys for both sides outlined the week ahead for the jurors.

Assistant District Attorney Justina McGettigan said they would hear from the two men who have accused Paquin of sexually abusing them when they were teenagers, as well as people who worked at the Kennebunkport motel and campground where the misconduct allegedly took place. She said they would describe how Paquin befriended them as altar boys, took them on trips and gave them alcohol to build their trust.

“All of this while the defendant was a religious figure in their lives,” McGettigan said.

Valerie Randall, one of two attorneys representing Paquin, alluded to the #MeToo movement that has brought to light allegations of sexual misconduct from years past, comparing them to those presented in this case. She asked the jurors to keep an open mind and be skeptical of information that is not specific.

“Ask yourselves what may be missing from the evidence,” she said.

Paquin sat flanked by his two attorneys during the first day of testimony. Wearing a gray suitcoat and black pants, he used a cane when he walked into the courtroom. The judge addressed him before the jury entered the courtroom, asking whether he had chosen to go to trial rather than accept a plea offer from the state. In a quiet voice, the former priest answered yes.

The man who said he knew Paquin from Haverhill was the first witness. During his testimony, the attorneys frequently spoke in quiet conference with the judge. The man said his parents were divorced, and Paquin used that to manipulate him.

“He said no one would care for me as he does,” the man said.

The testimony paused for a lunch break early Monday afternoon, after which the defense team would have the opportunity to question the alleged victim.

Paquin pleaded guilty Massachusetts in 2002 to repeatedly raping an altar boy between 1989 and 1992, beginning when the victim was 12. He was defrocked in 2004 and imprisoned until 2015, when specialists said he no longer met the criteria to be considered sexually dangerous.

The Boston Globe reported Paquin admitted to medical evaluators that he abused at least 14 boys and said he was also abused as a child. Other allegations against him have prompted civil settlements, but no other criminal convictions. In Maine, charges against Paquin and one other Catholic priest have been possible because the statute of limitations for such crimes against a child younger than 16 was eliminated in 1999, and the state Attorney General at the time said sex crimes committed against children after 1987 could be prosecuted at any time in the future.

Keith Townsend, who now lives in New Hampshire, told the Boston Globe that he was one of Paquin’s victims and that he contacted authorities in Maine after learning Paquin had been released in Massachusetts. Townsend had yet to testify partway through the first day of the Maine trial.

Paquin was indicted in February 2017 on 29 counts of gross sexual misconduct for the allegations in Maine. He was soon arrested in Boston and has been held at the York County Jail ever since. Prosecutors later added two more charges, bringing the total to 31. All are class A or B crimes, or felonies. In September, former Maine priest and Cheverus High School teacher James Talbot pleaded guilty in Cumberland County Superior Court to sexually assaulting a Freeport boy in the 1990s. Talbot, 80, was ordered to serve three years in prison. The full sentence on a charge of gross sexual assault was for 10 years, with all but three years suspended. He also received a concurrent sentence of three years for unlawful sexual contact. He had also been convicted once before in Massachusetts and served six years in prison.

Legal experts said Talbot would have faced a challenging trial in the context of the broader sex abuse scandal because jurors are not supposed to have prior knowledge of a case or past experiences that could create bias.

During jury selection for Paquin’s trial, the judge and attorneys spent hours questioning dozens of people individually about their knowledge of the church’s broader turmoil and their ability to be fair and impartial jurors. They asked potential jurors if they had seen the film “Spotlight,” which tells the story of the Boston Globe’s Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation into the cover-up of sexual abuse in the Boston Archdiocese. Paquin’s case was one of those mentioned in the movie. When 16 people were finally chosen to serve as jurors and alternates, Superior Court Justice Wayne Douglas included in his instructions a ban on watching “Spotlight” before or during the trial.

This story will be updated.

